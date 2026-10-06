Tyrese Gibson has stepped into the Kai Cenat and Gorgeous Doll dispute, siding with the streamer after Courtney "Gorgeous Doll" shared a five-part TikTok series about their past. Gibson called Cenat his "hero of the day" and argued that details about the relationship should have stayed private. Gorgeous Doll's October 4 series, titled "MY LORE: The $200,000 Abortion - The Kai Cenat TRUE Story," claimed she and Cenat were together in 2023, that she became pregnant with twins, and that she was allegedly paid $150,000 toward an abortion. Gibson reacted to these claims, and he also praised Cenat for how he handled the whole situation.

Tyrese Gibson calls Kai Cenat his “Hero of the Day” after recent allegations ???????? https://t.co/NQ0PkthkGL — Kai Mafia Updates???????? (@Kaimafiaupdates) October 5, 2026

Gibson criticizes the decision to make the allegations public

Privacy was Gibson's main point. He said the matter between Cenat and Gorgeous Doll was something for the two people involved only, and it should not become public through videos. Gibson described it as "a private moment that should have stayed private," and he questioned why details from the alleged relationship were being shared in public at all.

Gorgeous Doll's series is centered around her version of what happened in 2023. She alleged she was in a relationship with Cenat, became pregnant with twins and received $150,000 toward an abortion, even though the series title says $200,000. Numbers don't match, if you really look at it.

Gibson also talked about her claim that protection broke during an intimate moment with Cenat. According to him, Cenat then had to think about whether he was mentally, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually ready to become a father to two children.

Tyrese Gibson calls Kai Cenat a "hero" after the abortion claims

Gibson did not call for Cenat to apologize. Instead, he praised the streamer for going through with the abortion, saying Cenat was not ready for the responsibility of raising two children.

He explained the decision Cenat allegedly faced after he learned about the pregnancy, and said Cenat had to think what becoming a father to twins would mean for him. Gibson said Cenat understood what he would have to handle as a father, not for just one child but two. That's some really heavy stuff.

Gibson came back to this point at the end of his Instagram Stories, calling Cenat his "hero of the day" once again. He said, "you sir, dodged a bullet," while asking why private details about the situation got posted publicly.

Besides this, the comments came after Gorgeous Doll's five-part TikTok series was published on October 4, with the videos laying out her allegations about her relationship with Cenat and the pregnancy.