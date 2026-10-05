Courtney “Gorgeous Doll” has alleged that Kai Cenat offered her $200,000 after she became pregnant with twins during their alleged relationship, and later she claimed the Twitch streamer sent her $150,000 after she went through an abortion. The lifestyle influencer shared all this in a five-part TikTok series titled “MY LORE The $200,000 Abortion The Kai Cenat TRUE Story,” which was posted on October 4, 2026. She said they first connected in July 2023, and after that they met for dinner at Nobu. Besides this, Gorgeous Doll claimed they became sexually involved and protection broke during one encounter. Later she found out she was pregnant with twins.

FULL: Future's ex, Gorgeous Doll, alleges that she got pregnant by Kai Cenat and that he paid her $200,000 for the abortion https://t.co/r4hHhU9Bbt — keeno (@ayekeeno) October 5, 2026

Gorgeous Doll details her alleged pregnancy with twins

According to Gorgeous Doll, she gave Cenat two choices once she learned about the pregnancy. Under the first one, she would have the children, and Cenat would buy her a house, pay $5,000 monthly, provide a nanny and stay involved with the kids.

The second option was abortions. For this, she said she asked for $100,000 per child. Honestly, she wanted the twins at first, and she described her reaction as, “Wow! When will I ever be pregnant with two twins?”

In her account, Cenat went for the second option.

“He said, ‘I'll pay the $200,000.' I said, ‘Wow! Really?'” Gorgeous Doll claimed.

She also talked about the relationship before the pregnancy. Per her, they became “pretty locked in” after meeting, and she felt his personality away from the internet was different than the one viewers see online.

Gorgeous Doll says Cenat later sent $150,000

Then Gorgeous Doll claimed Cenat didn't actually send the full $200,000 she had discussed. She said he contacted her later and asked if he could send $150,000 instead.

“Can I just send you $150,000?” she claimed he texted.

She said she accepted this amount, and added that money was not the main issue for her. The payment, she claimed, reached her account about a day or two later.

She also said she handled the abortion process mostly on her own, and described the experience as very emotionally difficult.

As of the time of writing, Cenat has not publicly responded to the allegations made in Gorgeous Doll's five-part TikTok series.