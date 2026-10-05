DJ Akademiks has suggested Complex encouraged Playboi Carti to appear with Kanye West at ComplexCon 2026 to move attention away from the violence outside the event. "Trust me, this was all set up," he said, before hedging the claim himself moments later. Akademiks has not shown any proof, and Complex has not replied to the claim. He went further by arguing the company now looks foolish for celebrating a man it condemned only months ago. Four people were injured outside the festival on Saturday.

Akademiks claims Playboi Carti and Ye were planned by Complex to cover up the situation involving LUCKI yesterday ???? “Complex pushed for him to do something with Ye at the convention to change the narrative.” https://t.co/woTk5cuyr0 — views (@viewsceo) October 5, 2026

DJ Akademiks did not state it as a fact

The opening line is the strongest thing he says, and he immediately softens it. Asked whether he believed Playboi Carti had asked Kanye West or whether Kanye West had simply agreed, Akademiks separated the appearance from the arrangement behind it.

"I think Ye was going to come out for the show. And I think Complex probably heavily insinuated or pushed for him to do something with Ye at the convention to change the narrative," he said.

His reasoning was about what the result looked like rather than about anything he had seen. "Because now this is a big moment. Oh, Ye, Ye reunited with Carti walking around," Akademiks said, offering no message, booking or source alongside it.

DJ Akademiks says walking the floor is not something Kanye West normally does

The part of it he treated as evidence was the behaviour itself. His co-host put it to him that wandering a convention floor would ordinarily be beneath somebody of Kanye West's standing, and Akademiks agreed without hesitation.

He explained it as a change in circumstance. "Ye is also in a comeback process," Akademiks said, adding that he is "doing a lot of things that's not seemingly what some people think would be Ye."

He also pointed to where that leaves him. Akademiks noted that "some of these places have been resistant to him," framing the appearance as something Kanye West had reason to accept rather than something he would once have considered.

DJ Akademiks says Complex has made itself look foolish

The sharper accusation came last, and it was about hypocrisy rather than staging. Akademiks said Complex has been promoting the footage of Kanye West on its own floor, and that the company has boxed itself in by doing so.

"Complex is running all of this stuff that Ye walked the floor. So Complex is going to look crazy now," he said, arguing it can no longer take the position it took before. His point was about what the company said previously. Akademiks said that a few months ago it would have condemned Kanye West over antisemitism, and that it cannot credibly do so while promoting him. Complex has not responded to any of it.