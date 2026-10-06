N3on says his father controls every dollar he earns and that his own checking account has about thirty dollars in it. The streamer was speaking on Michael Porter Jr.'s podcast, in an episode released on October 5, 2026. He said his family will not accept money from him, that his father refused a Rolex he bought him, and that his mother told him she would rather have his time than a handbag. He also described what his father went through to get them there.

N3on reveals he has zero control over his money and gives every dollar he earns to his father to invest "I have no control of my money. If you look at my bank account, I have like $30." "Every dime I get goes to my dad and he invests it in real estate and a bunch of different stuff." Michael Porter Jr.: "Are they living good now? They living in a big crib and everything?" N3on: "Yeah, but that's not from me. My dad worked really hard. He came to America with nothing, was born in Pakistan. People think I grew up middle class or rich, but we were in a two-bedroom apartment with five people." N3on: "He grinded and worked hours and hours. He was doing cell phone stores, got robbed at gunpoint three different times, and got tased on the street." N3on: "He worked so hard to get my family to this point, but they won't take a dime from me. My dad invests my money and makes me so much money, but he won't take anything. I bought him a Daytona watch, he wouldn't take it." N3on: "No one wants anything from me. They don't care for any of the money stuff. I bought my mom a purse and she said, 'I don't even want this, I want to spend time with you.'" — nuel (@c68ty) October 6, 2026

N3on says he keeps about thirty dollars and hands the rest over

N3on, when asked where he puts his money, said the answer is that he does not. "I have no control over my money, like nothing," N3on said. "If you look at my bank account, I have like 30 bucks."

He added that he carries an Amex, so the figure describes one account rather than what he has access to. "Every dime I get goes to my dad," he said, and his father puts it into real estate and other things. The arrangement is not new. N3on has said before that his father manages his money, though this is the first time he has put a number on what is left in his own name.

N3on says his father was robbed at gunpoint three times

Porter asked whether the family is comfortable now. "They live in a big crib and everything," N3on said, before making clear none of it came from him.

"My dad worked really hard. He came to America with nothing, was born in Pakistan," he said. "People think I grew up middle class or rich, but we were in a two-bedroom apartment, five people."

Then he set out what the work cost. His father ran cell phone stores and "got robbed at gunpoint three different times, three different situations at home," N3on said, adding that his father was tased and that around forty thousand dollars in cash was taken off him in the street.

N3on says nobody in the family wants anything from him

The part he kept returning to was their refusal. "My family won't take a dime from me," he said. "My dad invests my money, makes me so much money, he won't take a dime. I bought him a Daytona; he wouldn't take it."

His mother gave him the same answer about a handbag. "I don't even want this. I want to spend time with you," N3on said she told him, describing her as grateful but unmoved by it.

He says they live simply, drive Teslas and want very little. What he wants in return is a house. "My dream is to build my dream home in Houston for my brother and my mom and my dad and just have them live there," N3on said.