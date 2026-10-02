Reggie, also known as Lil Rodney Son, has announced he is quitting Twitch streaming and will now move to YouTube. This announcement was made by the streamer on his Instagram livestream when he talked about the allegations against Kai Cenat. Reggie claims that Kai "runs Twitch" and "blackballs people," which is why he will never be able to stay on the platform. The issue was discussed by Reggie in his YouTube video THE TRUTH ABOUT EVERYTHING PART 2, in which he says he feels unsupported on Twitch and wants some time off the platform. The streamer also admits he is unsure if he will produce any content in the future.

Reggie has announced his retirement from streaming on Twitch and will only make content on YouTube



“Kai (Cenat) run Twitch and that's why I'm never gonna be over there anymore” pic.twitter.com/SsMpUBCOXQ — ryan ???? (@scubaryan_) September 30, 2026

Reggie explains why he is leaving Twitch and points to Kai Cenat

Reggie announced his decision to leave streaming for good on Twitch when he was talking about Kai during his IG live. A clip of the livestream was shared on Twitter, and in it, Reggie explains why he decided to quit the platform.

“Understand this one thing: Kai, he runs Twitch, and that's why I can't be over there no more,” Reggie said.

Then Reggie expressed his opinion about Twitch, saying: "I'm never gonna stream on Twitch again." He also claims that Kai "runs that app so much" that people are blackballed. Reggie told viewers that anyone who wants to follow his content should find him on YouTube. Reggie did not call it quitting streaming completely in that livestream but directed viewers to his YouTube channel.

Kai has reacted to the allegations and announced that he will sue Reggie in his recent livestream.

Reggie says the controversy has left him hurt and uncomfortable

In THE TRUTH ABOUT EVERYTHING PART 2, Reggie shares his written statement at the end of the video. The streamer says that he does not feel supported and comfortable on Twitch and describes himself as hurt because of the situation.

“I can't continue streaming on a platform where I don't feel supported or comfortable being myself,” Reggie wrote.

Reggie also says that he still has some content obligations and is going to fulfill them. But besides these obligations, Reggie said he is unsure if he will be willing to make any more content.

"The whole point of doing this was to feel loved and supported, especially by people I considered my brothers," he wrote. "It hurts when people act like they care about you when you feel like they don't."

At the end of the note, Reggie thanks people who supported him and said he needs some time for himself. He added the hashtag #ProtectTheKids and wrote that he will do this "on my own time and in my own way.