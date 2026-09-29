Pokimane has shared that her cat Mimi, who had been with her for eight years, has died after an accident at home. The streamer abruptly left a Valorant livestream on September 28 after learning that Mimi had been taken to an emergency room. She later returned to Twitch and explained what had happened, becoming emotional while talking about her pet. Pokimane said cleaners had opened the balcony and Mimi went outside before jumping. At the emergency room, a doctor told her Mimi had not survived. She later posted a short tribute on X, writing that she would love Mimi forever.

Pokimane emotionally reveals that she abruptly ended stream because her cat Mimi passed away in an accident



"Apparently the cleaners opened the balcony, I don't know why cause we don't usually clean the balcony, and she went on the balcony..and she jumped..I went to the ER..I… pic.twitter.com/PqD9yIVNQ4 — yeet (@Awk20000) September 28, 2026

What happened to Mimi after the balcony was opened?

Pokimane said Mimi got onto the balcony after cleaners opened it while they were at her home. She said she was there throughout the incident but did not know why the balcony had been opened, since it was not normally cleaned.

Pokimane also said the cleaners may have been trying to get Mimi back inside. Mimi then jumped from the balcony.

Her sister was the one who told Pokimane that Mimi had been taken to the emergency room. That was when the streamer realized something had happened while she was still streaming.

She ended the Valorant broadcast abruptly and later returned to explain why she had left. At the ER, Pokimane waited for the doctor to come in.

She said the doctor's expression told her the news was bad before she was given the confirmation. While talking about it on stream, she started crying and said, “I can't believe my baby is gone.”

Pokimane said Mimi had been with her for eight years, and viewers had seen the cat during that time. She struggled to keep speaking as she talked about how much of her home reminded her of Mimi. “It was my baby,” she said.

sorry for leaving stream abruptly, i was notified my cat was in the ER, and as soon as i made it to the vet they told me she didn't make it.



i love you forever mimi. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 28, 2026

Pokimane posts tribute to Mimi after returning to stream

Pokimane also addressed the death on X on September 28. She apologized for leaving her stream without explanation and said she had been notified that Mimi was in the ER. When she reached the vet, she was told that Mimi had not made it.

Her post was brief. She wrote, “I love you forever, Mimi,” alongside the explanation for why she had suddenly left the broadcast.

The post also drew a response from fellow streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, who wrote, “Noooo I'm so sorry Imane.. rest in peace Mimi.”

Pokimane did not share any additional details about Mimi's condition before the ER or give further information about the accident in her X post. Her livestream remains the fuller account of what she said happened after the balcony was opened.