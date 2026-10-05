Playboi Carti walked up to Rampage Jackson at ComplexCon 2026 covered head to toe in black, and the former UFC champion hugged him. The pair met on the convention floor in Los Angeles over the weekend, with Carti in a floor-length hooded coat and his face completely hidden. He sat down in the interview chair shortly afterward and Rampage Jackson got up and left. Neither man has said anything about it since, and the moment has been argued over ever since.

Rampage Jackson was confused about why Playboi Carti was fully clothed in the hot weather, then got uncomfortable and left https://t.co/pjweXnyTMH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 5, 2026

The two men greeted each other before anything else happened

Rampage Jackson was sitting with a microphone in his hand when Playboi Carti came through the crowd toward him. The two embraced within seconds, before either of them had said anything on camera.

Nothing in the minute that followed suggested any friction. Rampage Jackson stayed in his chair looking relaxed while Carti leaned over to speak to him, and at no point did he pull back or move away. The separation that people have fixed on came much later. Carti ended up in the chair in front of the backdrop himself, which is the point at which Rampage Jackson stood up and walked out of shot.

Playboi Carti dresses that way, whatever the temperature

The outfit has been read as strange for the conditions. Los Angeles was under an extreme heat warning that weekend, with downtown temperatures forecast near one hundred degrees, and Carti arrived in a full-length coat with a hood and a face covering.

The setting takes most of the weight out of that. The two men met inside the air-conditioned Los Angeles Convention Center rather than outdoors, where the heat warning applied. It is also how he has dressed for years. Head-to-toe black, hoods and covered faces have been Playboi Carti's signature since the Whole Lotta Red period, built around Rick Owens and the Opium aesthetic, and he has turned up to other broadcasts looking exactly the same.

Playboi Carti was running the festival rather than visiting it

He had a reason to be on that floor. Playboi Carti was named an artistic director of ComplexCon 2026 alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment Design, shaping the product, the programming and the look of the festival's tenth anniversary.

That role put him across the whole weekend rather than in one slot. He appeared as a surprise guest during Ken Carson's set on the opening night, then closed the festival himself the following evening after Destroy Lonely and F1lthy. Rampage Jackson was there in a different capacity. The former champion, who now streams full-time, spent the weekend broadcasting from the convention floor, which is how the two of them ended up in front of the same camera.