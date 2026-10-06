Mizkif showed a private Instagram Story from Malena Tudi on his October 5 livestream. The post was shared only with a selected group of streamers. It was a personal thank-you message from Tudi to people she said helped her through a difficult period and respected her privacy along the way. Mizkif put it on screen around the 59-minute mark of his stream and read some parts out loud. Later he admitted he never asked Tudi if he could share it publicly. “Did you ask if you could show this?” he said on stream. “No. No. And I don't care.”

Nmplol Ex-Wife 'Malena' THANKING 'Mizkif' IN SECRET Instagram STORY sent to a SELECTED GROUP of Streamers "Did you ask her if you could LEAK This?" "NO and I Don't Care" https://t.co/qHTHKUa5rE — chumBucket (@ChumBucketDrama) October 5, 2026

Malena Tudi's private message was meant for a select group

This was not a general public post. Tudi said she edited the audience on purpose so only certain people could see it, and she wrote that “not many people” had access to the Story.

Her message thanked these people for “protecting my peace” and for helping her reach a point where she felt “Happy, free.” She also explained that at first she kept details to herself, because she thought people might not believe her.

Tudi called the period “deeply neurological”. She said leaving the situation meant dealing with a lot of uncertainty about who really had her best interests in mind.

Also, she thanked people for keeping her whereabouts private, for speaking with her legal team, and for checking in after they noticed patterns in what she was going through.

One detail was very specific. Tudi thanked streamers who would turn their cameras away if they accidentally met her while streaming outside a store, and then never mention they saw her.

Mizkif says he never asked before showing the Story

After showing the post, Mizkif talked about the fact that Tudi never gave him permission to share it publicly.

He said he “doesn't care” about the situation, and then added, “Maybe Mizkif wasn't the bad guy after all!”

He also reacted to the idea that he should have asked before leaking the Story. His answer was, “Is it okay to leak it? Brother, who gives a ****?! I don't.”

So the livestream had both things in it, the private message itself and Mizkif's response to showing it without permission.

Tudi has not publicly responded to Mizkif's decision to display her private Instagram Story.