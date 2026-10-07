YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" Washburn is now countersuing Ethan Klein in their ongoing defamation fight, journalist Steven Asarch reported on October 6. Asarch said he got documents showing iDubbbz filed a counterclaim against Klein after settlement talks between both sides fell apart. It all started earlier this year, when comments from iDubbbz and his wife, Anisa Jomha, led Klein to take legal action in Calgary, Alberta. Since then the case has turned into a much bigger fight between the two creators, with lawyers trading claims and digging through each side's internet history.

Steven Asarch reports new countersuit in the defamation case

Asarch revealed the reported counterclaim during a 49-minute YouTube video. He said the documents he got show iDubbbz is now taking legal action against Klein, while the original lawsuit keeps going.

According to Asarch, iDubbbz's filings claim Klein brought the lawsuit partly to generate content and to provoke a response from the Jomhas. Klein denies that he defamed the couple.

Asarch described the legal fight as the two sides going "back and forth through their lawyers," and also going through their internet histories and making allegations against each other. He called it "one of the strangest and sometimes pettiest lawsuits" he had read.

Also, the report says settlement talks have completely broken down.

The dispute grew after iDubbbz apologized to Ethan Klein

The legal battle goes back to May 2026, when Klein said iDubbbz and Jomha were facing the possibility of a defamation lawsuit after they made comments implying that Klein was a child molester.

Then on June 9, iDubbbz confirmed that Klein had filed a defamation lawsuit against him in Calgary, Alberta. iDubbbz later apologized for his comments, and Klein said he would drop the lawsuit.

But that did not end the matter. In August, iDubbbz said Klein had not actually dropped the case, and he described the legal situation as "becoming a lot more real."

Near the end of his video, Asarch gave his own view on the counterclaim. He said it "just feels like iDubbbz trying to claw back a win," though he also called countersuits a normal part of legal fights between creators.

As of October 7, neither iDubbbz nor Klein have responded to Asarch's report about the counterclaim.