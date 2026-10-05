Bailey Scarlett has apologized for posting a series of accusations about her partner George Armstrong on his own Instagram account. The fitness coach was accused of using escorts in a run of slides written in the first person, as though he were confessing. She took them down within hours and said she was sorry for humiliating him. What she withdrew was the timing rather than the conduct. George Armstrong says the two had already separated. Neither of them has denied that it happened at all.

I can't stand seeing women being gaslit after finding out their partners are cheating! Fitness influencer, George Armstrong was caught cheating and his wife outed him on IG for paying for prostitutes. Well she just posted this and I do not believe for one second that he didn't manipulate her into saying this… Horrible! — jasmin (@msjasmincruz) October 3, 2026

Bailey Scarlett wrote the posts as though George Armstrong were confessing

The slides went up on October 2 on an account with more than 300,000 followers. Each one was written in his voice rather than hers, which is why many people reading them believed he had posted the confession himself.

The accusations centered on paid sex. Bailey Scarlett wrote that he used escorts abroad and that he did not practice what he preached to his audience, describing him as "nothing more than a cheat who has portrayed this image for Instagram." She also turned his own content against him. The slides said he had no right to be looked up to as a father, and the posts were deleted within hours of going up.

Bailey Scarlett took back when it happened, not whether it happened

Her apology went up the following day on both accounts, and it was addressed to him rather than to anybody watching. "I want to apologise for the statements I posted humiliating George," Bailey Scarlett wrote.

The correction itself is narrower than the headlines suggest. She wrote that the actions she referred to "did not occur during the time of our relationship," and that the matter should have been handled privately instead of online. She also explained her state of mind. Bailey Scarlett said she had been dealing with severe PMDD, postpartum depression, and PTSD following a kidnapping at gunpoint, and that she is working with professionals.

George Armstrong's denial is worded the same way

He replied on his Instagram stories two days later and made the separation his first point. "Bailey and I had separated before these events unfolded, and I want to make one thing very clear: I did not cheat on Bailey while we were in a relationship," George Armstrong wrote.

That sentence denies the timing and nothing else. Neither he nor Bailey Scarlett has said the escort use did not happen, and no date has been given publicly for when the separation took place. He closed on their daughter. George Armstrong said he forgives Bailey Scarlett, called her a good-hearted person and the mother of his child, and said he would not discuss private details in public. No separation or divorce filing has been reported.