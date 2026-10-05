Jay Cinco has pushed back on claims that cheating played a role in his breakup with Nyela “Lala” Baptiste, saying neither of them was unfaithful during their relationship. Speaking on a livestream on October 4, the Twitch streamer also revealed that the pair had already been living separately for around two to three weeks before he publicly addressed the split. Cinco said there was no cheating involved and described Lala as someone he still loves deeply. He also explained that he wants to keep a good relationship with Baptiste and remain present for her and their daughter, while asking viewers to leave his relationships out of his streams.

Jay Cinco says his breakup with Lala Baptiste isn't new and they've been separated for 2-3 weeks



- he says their relationship ended mutual and no one cheated. pic.twitter.com/luCVcHlota — ryan ???? (@scubaryan_) October 4, 2026

Jay Cinco says cheating was not behind the breakup

Cinco addressed the cheating speculation after saying that he and Baptiste had already been preparing to make the separation public. He explained that they had been living in separate homes for roughly two to three weeks.

“We have been living separately for the past, like, I want to say about, like, two, three weeks,” Cinco said during the livestream.

He also spoke about his home, saying he had redone the entire place while Baptiste's home was already fully furnished. The details came as he directly rejected claims that infidelity caused the breakup.

“People are saying, like, I cheated on my girl. I never cheated on my girl, my girl never cheated on me. You know what I'm saying? It's not one of those,” he said.

Cinco had announced the breakup on Instagram on October 2, saying that he and Baptiste had “mutually decided to go their separate ways for now.” He also said there was “no bad blood, no big story” behind their decision.

Cinco says he still loves Lala and wants to stay close

While discussing the split, Cinco did not speak negatively about Baptiste. Instead, he described her as caring and said he remains grateful for the time they spent together.

“I love her to death, bro. Like, Lala is great, bro. She is amazing,” Cinco said. He called their relationship “a great experience” and said he was grateful to have her in his life.

Cinco also said his priority moving forward is maintaining a good relationship with Baptiste and being there for their daughter. “I just want to maintain a great relationship with Lala and my daughter. You know? Be there for them,” he said.

He then asked viewers to stop bringing his relationships into his livestreams. “I just want to say this, you know, just moving forward, I just ask that, you know, we just don't bring my relationships to the stream anymore.”

Lala Baptiste has not publicly addressed Cinco's recent comments about their breakup.