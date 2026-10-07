Asmongold is now getting criticism from HasanAbi after he made some controversial comments about the student protests happening across France. During a livestream on October 6, the streamer said people taking part in the demonstrations are not "native French" if their parents or grandparents were immigrants. He also argued for removing immigrants and their families from France by force. Hasan replied to this on his own stream, calling Asmongold a racist and saying the argument was "pure, vulgar, white nationalism." The clash happened while French students were protesting over problems like teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating school infrastructure.

Hasan calls Asmongold a vulgar racist following his aggressive commentary on the student protests in France https://t.co/V1OO8hbvJ5 — yeet (@Awk20000) October 6, 2026

Asmongold argues protesters with immigrant backgrounds are not French

Basically, Asmongold doubted that protesters with immigrant parents or grandparents should be counted as native French.

"Those people are not native French. Their parents are immigrants. Their grandparents are immigrants. They're not from France. They're not Europeans. These are foreigners," he said.

He also rejected the idea that being born in France automatically makes someone French, saying, "No, having paperwork does not make you French; the same as it does not make you American."

Then, when talking about how to stop the protests, Asmongold suggested using the military and other enforcement agencies to remove people he sees as non-native from the country, and their families too.

The protests themselves are about education problems. Students want more funding, more teachers and better school buildings, with overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating infrastructure being the main complaints. Ignored school problems becomes problems for everybody.

HasanAbi responds with accusations of racism and fascism

HasanAbi didn't focus much on the education dispute. He went more at Asmongold's argument about who qualifies as French.

"Asmongold is a ****** racist. This is pure, vulgar, white nationalism. That is the only reason why he thinks that these people are not French," Hasan said.

Earlier in the same reaction, Hasan called Asmongold an "agoraphobic shut-in" and linked his comments to fascism. He said fascist movements can grow during periods of economic instability, and he criticized the idea of using force against protesters, which, if you really look at it, was the core of his whole response.

Also, Hasan went back to the demands the students are making. He said they were asking for "more funding for schools so they actually have teachers - substitute teachers" and for schools to get enough funding so "the walls don't collapse while they're in the classroom.