Michael "Doggie" has finally verified GRIEF in Geometry Dash, after spending more than two years trying to beat it. The streamer completed the run during his October 4, 2026 stream, and the grind reached somewhere around 436,000 attempts by the end. His successful run happened while roughly 40,000 to 50,000 viewers were watching live. Doggie celebrated right after finishing the level, and a clip of the attempt got shared later on the LiveStreamFail subreddit. The achievement also brought in a huge rush of players towards GRIEF, and the sudden traffic eventually caused Geometry Dash servers to crash as everyone tried accessing the newly verified level.

Streamer Doggie has verified GRIEF after 436,879 attempts and more than two years of grinding, making the long awaited level officially beatable. https://t.co/eGvUchc5aC — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 5, 2026

Doggie's two-year grind ends with GRIEF verification

Doggie is a Twitch streamer having more than 220,000 followers, and he also has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. Geometry Dash became one of his main games over time, and GRIEF took up a serious chunk of his time during this period.

The numbers behind the run are honestly pretty wild. Doggie spent over 2 years working on this level, and his final post put the total attempts at 436K.

After clearing it, he posted on X saying: "GRIEF VERIFIED // 2+ YEARS, 436K ATTEMPTS. A NEW ERA OF GEOMETRY DASH."

Players also congratulated him directly after. @DiamondGD_ wrote, "ABSOLUTE LEGEND MANNN!!!!! SO WELL DESERVED."

Moreover, 6-time world champion, @GDSandstorm, called it "History made"

The celebration clip shows Doggie jumping up right after the successful attempt, finally ending a grind that lasted years.

GRIEF rush causes Geometry Dash servers to crash

The level quickly turned into something a lot of players wanted to try themselves too. Large numbers of Geometry Dash players tried downloading and playing GRIEF soon after Doggie got it verified.

This sudden traffic reportedly put a lot of pressure on the game's servers. Eventually the servers crashed, and players were left unable to access Geometry Dash like normal.

The reaction was visible during Doggie's stream too, where around 40,000 to 50,000 viewers were watching the verification attempt happen live. Fellow Geometry Dash player @Eulersnumber01 called the achievement "ABSOLUTELY INSANE! ULTRA GGS TO DOGGIE THE GOAT."

Doggie's own post described it as "A NEW ERA OF GEOMETRY DASH." The level's verification is now complete finally, coming after 436,000 attempts and more than two years worth of grinding.