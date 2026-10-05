DeenTheGreat and Ray J went after Kai Cenat at ComplexCon after being told he did not want them coming through. DeenTheGreat said Kai Cenat has never shown him any real love despite what he has achieved, and the pair spent several minutes on why they felt shut out. Lemuel Plummer did not join the conversation. The Zeus Network owner said he supports Kai Cenat and had bought six outfits from the Vivet booth himself. Kai Cenat has not responded to any of it.

DeenTheGreat and RayJ crashed out on Kai Cenat after learning he did not want them coming through. Deen felt disrespected because he believes Kai has never shown him any real love despite everything Deen has accomplished. RayJ joined in and both started talking sh*t about Kai while explaining why they felt excluded. Zeus owner Lemuel Plummer refused to pile onto Kai and immediately made his position clear. Lemuel said he supports Kai and revealed he personally bought clothes from Kais Vivet brand. While Deen and RayJ focused on Kai not welcoming them Lemuel gave Kai credit and supported the business he built with his own money. — ClipperViral???? (@ClipperViralHQ) October 5, 2026

DeenTheGreat said Kai Cenat did not want them coming through

The complaint was about access before it was about anything else. DeenTheGreat said Kai Cenat had not let them pull up and say hello at the Vivet stand, and that he had been treated like a random fan rather than somebody who had come to spend money.

Ray J wanted an explanation rather than a reason. "Why he tripping on us, then?" he asked, after Lemuel Plummer described being welcomed at the same booth minutes earlier. Neither of them got an answer. "He didn't want you all to come through?" Lemuel Plummer asked, and DeenTheGreat told him he did not know.

DeenTheGreat then turned it on the clothes

Six outfits, the boots, everything. That is what Lemuel Plummer came away with, and he paid for all of it, which DeenTheGreat would not let go.

"He should have given you some clothes, though," he said. Told that Lemuel Plummer had never asked for any, he came straight back: "You shouldn't have to ask. He should have given it to you, though."

He made the point four more times in two minutes. "Yeah, he made sure you paid, though. I would have made sure you got it for free," DeenTheGreat said, before widening it: "You're supposed to respect the janitor, the same way you respect the CEO."

Lemuel Plummer backed Kai Cenat and credited him for building it

Partway through, the man being defended stopped defending himself and started looking for something. "I posted it. Hold on. Let me see," Lemuel Plummer said, scrolling while DeenTheGreat talked over him.

His answer never changed. "I bought it. I wanted to support it," he said, adding that Kai Cenat had thanked him for coming through and that the reception was a good one. He gave Kai Cenat credit for building the business with his own money rather than treating the price as a slight.

Then he offered to settle it there and then. "Should I call him real quick?" Lemuel Plummer asked, before saying Kai Cenat probably would not pick up. DeenTheGreat told him not to bother. "Well, he did give me respect," Lemuel Plummer said.