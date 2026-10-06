Cuffem has talked about the allegations involving Kai Cenat and Reggie, and he said he feels bad for Reggie because of the childhood trauma Reggie has spoken about. He made these comments during his October 5 appearance on One Night with Steiny, where he also discussed what Reggie allegedly went through after joining the Clover Boys circle. Cuffem did not present any new evidence against Cenat or RaKai. Cenat has denied the claims against him and threatened legal action, while RaKai separately denied being abused. So far, no lawsuit or police action is publicly confirmed in connection with the allegations.

Cuffem discusses the allegations involving Kai Cenat and Reggie “He dealt with some traumatic experiences from his own personal life. I feel bad for Reggie. That's nothing to joke about. That happened when he was a kid.” “He got in Clover thinking he had a new start with his homies, and then he started getting traumatic experiences from being in the crib, getting touchy. I don't know, they were getting flirty.” — Mikli (@CryptoMikli) October 6, 2026

Cuffem spoke about Reggie and the Clover Boys fallout

Cuffem said Reggie went into Clover hoping for a fresh start with his friends. But according to him, what allegedly happened afterward was more troubling.

“He dealt with some traumatic experiences from his own personal life. I feel bad for Reggie. That's nothing to joke about. That happened when he was a kid,” Cuffem said.

He also mentioned some experiences Reggie allegedly had while living with the group, saying he heard about “traumatic experiences from being in the crib, getting touchy... they were getting flirty.”

Cuffem's comments came after Reggie left the Clover Boys around September 26–27. Reggie said he felt sidelined and unhappy with the group's dynamics, although at first he said there was no bad blood with Cenat. Later on, Reggie accused Cenat of knowing about alleged abuse involving RaKai. RaKai rejected that claim.

“I never got touched in any way growing up and not by my family or my friends,” RaKai wrote on X on September 29 during the public dispute there.

Kai Cenat reveals that he is suing Reggie https://t.co/qdTm0Q9xOy — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 1, 2026

Kai Cenat denied the claims and threatened legal action

Cenat responded on September 30 during a Twitch stream. He rejected Reggie's allegations and said they were hurting his name, family and future. He also challenged Reggie to take any evidence to police.

“I'm suing you, brother... It's going too far. You playing with my name,” Cenat said.

He followed that with another direct challenge: “Call the cops and show them evidence... Because guess what? I'm calling the cops.”

Reggie later said he would stop streaming on Twitch and move his content to YouTube. He also claimed Cenat was blackballing people and controlled the platform.

Cuffem has separately talked about forming a new creator group called the “Sinister Six” and has named Reggie as a possible member.