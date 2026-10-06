Cuffem is planning a new creator group called “The Sinister Six,” and former Clover Boys member Reggie is among the names he wants in it. The Kick streamer shared this on One Night with Steiny on October 5. There he also named JShock, BruceDropEmOff and Trey Livin as possible members. Adin Ross got mentioned too, along with another creator described as a “brand risk” personality. And Cuffem was very clear about the Clover Boys. When someone asked if going back to the group was still an option, he answered “Nah.”

Cuffem announces a new content group with Reggie called Sinister Six following him leaving the Clover Boyz ???? - Reggie - JShock - BruceDropEmOff - Treyliving - Adin Ross - Another Brand Risk Creator https://t.co/92CUmrWEpr — yoxic (@yoxics) October 5, 2026

Cuffem Names Reggie, JShock and Others for Sinister Six

Cuffem's lineup already got several names attached to it, but not every spot looks locked in.

He said he wants Reggie, JShock, BruceDropEmOff and Trey Livin in the group. Adin Ross was floated as one more possible addition. Besides this, Cuffem also talked about bringing two more creators with a "brand risk" profile.

There is one relationship he will still need to sort out. Cuffem said he hoped Bradley Martyn had helped patch things up between him and JShock, and he added that he would need to “try to figure that out.”

The group idea wasn't totally new when Cuffem went on the podcast. During a stream call on October 1, Reggie contacted Cuffem and told him Cuffem had been right about “a lot of shit.” After that the two talked about forming a group using the Sinister Six name.

Reggie's Clover Boys Exit Came Before the New Group Plan

Reggie already announced his exit from the Clover Boys in a YouTube video posted around September 26-27, titled “The truth about clover boys.”

He said he felt left out, and he believed Kai Cenat didn't care about the members like before anymore. Reggie also criticized some of the group's members. He said Ray was focused on money and RaKai on fame, and he pointed to competition between Tylil and Dezz. But he said there was no bad blood with Kai, it was just time to move on.

Ray Asian Boy also announced his departure around October 1, posting, “Thank you for everything @KaiCenat Bye Clover.”

Cuffem and Reggie had their own tensions earlier in 2026, diss tracks included, but their October 1 stream conversation went toward the new group instead.

Later, Cuffem made it clear on One Night with Steiny that he was not planning to return to the Clover Boys. His answer was simply: “Nah.