Clavicular stopped his Kick stream and called the paramedics after a fighter at his boxing event took a punch to the back of the head. Troy Glass was fighting a man known as Volpa on the grass behind the house. Glass went down; he was seen coughing blood, and the broadcast cut out. Glass is one of the contestants on Camp Looksmax, the program Clavicular has been running non-stop since October 1. Nobody has said how he is, and Clavicular has not spoken about it.

Clavicular had to END his livestream after one of the fighters started coughing up blood during his boxing event ???? https://t.co/sg6mbHpSpC — views (@viewsceo) October 5, 2026

The punch landed behind the head, which boxing bans outright

The Unified Rules of Boxing, the rulebook that state athletic commissions across America work from, lists a punch to the back of the head as a foul. Referees take points for it, and in amateur competition it brings disqualification.

The reason for the ban is what sits underneath. Behind that part of the skull are the brain stem and the top of the spinal cord, protected by a fraction of the bone and muscle that shields the front of the face. A fighter struck there can bleed or swell inside the skull with nothing showing on the outside. That is why the emergency call was made from the patio during the round rather than left until somebody could check him over afterward.

No doctor, no ambulance, and no checks before the fight

Six or seven people stood on the patio with their phones out, and a sponsor's banner was nailed to the wall behind them. That was the whole of the medical provision at the event.

A sanctioned fight cannot begin on those terms. A doctor sits at ringside, an ambulance waits outside, and both fighters are examined before either of them puts gloves on, none of which applied here because no boxing authority had jurisdiction over a lawn behind a rented house. The two men wore headgear and fought on grass rather than in a ring. Nobody present appears in the footage as a medic, and there is no stretcher, oxygen, or equipment visible anywhere around them.

The fight came nine days before Clavicular is due in court

Camp Looksmax has been drawing around fifteen thousand viewers at a time to a Kick channel with more than four hundred thousand followers. A second edition, advertised at $7,500 a place, is due to start in Los Angeles on October 8.

The banner behind the fighters belongs to Duel.com, a crypto gambling site that pays Clavicular to promote it, which means the event carried commercial sponsorship while operating under no rules at all.

He is also due in a Massachusetts court on October 14, charged with r*pe, administering a substance for s*xual intercourse, and giving alcohol to a minor. The second charge carries a ten-year minimum sentence. As of the latest information, Clavicular has denied all three charges, and his representative has called them bogus, while nobody involved in the fight has given any word on how Troy Glass is.