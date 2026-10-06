Clavicular is due in court on Cape Cod in eight days, and he is spending the time until then streaming around the clock. The Kick streamer faces three counts in Massachusetts, including r*pe, over an alleged incident at his family's home in May last year. He has not been arrested, and his representative says he has never been served. He denies all of it. A judge found probable cause on September 4. His arraignment is set for 8:30 am on October 14 at Orleans District Court.

Mike Majlak tells Clavicular he should join him and Adin Ross as they open a burger store in Miami ???? “You still good with Adin? 'Cause he wants to do the Miami store, so the three of us should talk about it.” https://t.co/4eM3XY9052 — views (@viewsceo) October 6, 2026

The three counts and what the heaviest one carries

The complaint issued on September 8 charges him with r*pe, administering a drug for s*xual intercourse, and procuring liquor for a person under 21. The first two are felonies.

The middle count is the one with the most behind it. Administering a drug for that purpose carries a ten-year mandatory minimum in Massachusetts and can run to life, which makes it heavier than the r*pe count it sits beside. The alleged incident is dated May 23, 2025, at his family's home in Chatham on Cape Cod. The complainant was 17 at the time and is not being named.

He has not been arrested, and he has not stopped streaming

No police have taken him into custody. His representative says he has never been physically served with anything, which is why there are no bail conditions on him and no restrictions on what he does between now and the fourteenth.

So he has carried on. Clavicular has been running a non-stop marathon called Camp Looksmax since the start of this month, pulling around fifteen thousand viewers at a time to a channel with more than four hundred thousand followers. A second edition of it is advertised at $7,500 a place and is due to start in Los Angeles on October 8, six days before he is due in court on the other side of the country.

His denial, and what he has put out himself

His attorney gave the formal response. "Mr. Peters denies the claims and disputes the characterization of events," the statement said, adding that he "intends to vigorously defend himself" through the appropriate legal channels.

His own answer was less measured. "Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money. Greed is evil," Clavicular wrote, and a spokesperson has called the charges bogus.

He has also been releasing material of his own, putting out what he says are messages and a handwritten letter from the person making the complaint. Nothing in the case has been tested in a courtroom, and he has not been convicted of anything.