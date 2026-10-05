BenDaDonnn was reportedly arrested in College Station after a police confrontation, and it ended with two people in custody and a firearm taken from one of them. Some clips on X show the streamer getting hit with a Taser before officers took him away. According to the College Station Police Department, its CSTEP officers were clearing the roadway outside The Spot when a group allegedly refused to follow commands. Police named him as Benjamin Beard of Miami, Florida, and said he was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention. His companion Kenny Carter got arrested too, and he was charged with Interference with Public Duties.

BenDaDonnn and his security were tased and arrested by police after the Texas A&M college football game https://t.co/ft7dbgip7d — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 4, 2026

Police said the confrontation began with officers clearing the roadway

The department said the group didn't follow repeated commands to move away from the roadway. Also, one person with BenDaDonnn allegedly slapped an officer's hand when the officer tried to move him out of the street. Then another person, who later said he was a security guard for BenDaDonnn, grabbed the officer while the officers were dealing with the group. The department explained the encounter in its statement:

“CSTEP officers were working to clear patrons from the roadway in front of The Spot when they encountered a group who refused to comply with their commands.”

After this, things became physical. Police called the Taser a less-lethal tool, used to get compliance. Based on what police said, the officer used the Taser on the first suspect, who is described in the statement as the person trying to get away. But while the officer was trying to make the arrest, the second suspect allegedly pushed the officer to the ground.

Police listed separate charges for BenDaDonnn and Kenny Carter

The department said both suspects were taken into custody in the end. Its statement named BenDaDonnn as Benjamin Beard and put his charge as Evading Arrest or Detention.

“Benjamin Beard of Miami, Florida, has been charged with Evading Arrest or Detention. Kenny Carter of Lithonia, Georgia, has been charged with Interference with Public Duties.”

Police identified Carter as the second suspect in the encounter. They said a firearm was recovered from him after the arrest. The statement doesn't say much more about the firearm, and it doesn't explain if it was connected to the confrontation itself. It also gives no extra information about what happened before the officers started clearing the roadway. So, the charges police listed are all tied to the encounter outside The Spot.