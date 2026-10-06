BenDaDonnn says he is suing the police department that tased and arrested him in Texas, and has given his own account of the night. The streamer was taken into custody outside a bar in College Station at around 1:20 am on October 4, 2026, and charged with evading arrest. He says he only asked an officer why he was pushing people. Police say the group refused to comply with commands to clear the roadway. No lawsuit has been filed yet.

FULL: BenDaDonnn reveals he is SUING the Texas County police and reveals what happened that led to him getting tased & arrested ???? https://t.co/HW13ZiUN6D — views (@viewsceo) October 6, 2026

The night began on the Texas A&M sideline

Twelve hours before the arrest, he was a guest of the football program. Texas A&M beat Arkansas 34-7 that Saturday, and the team's own account posted that Aggie football was BenDaDonnn approved.

It stopped being hospitable at halftime, when he tried to follow the players into the locker room with cameras rolling and head coach Mike Elko removed him. By 1:20 am he was in the Northgate district outside The Spot, a bar two blocks from campus, in a crowd spilling into the road after the win. College Station police arrested around thirty people in that district over the same weekend.

BenDaDonnn says he was on the ground within thirty seconds

"This is not a knock at all police because the rest of the police were actually chill," he said. His problem was with one officer, who he describes as a bike cop, and with how that officer was clearing people out of the street. He's pushing folks, like, aggressively."

So he said something. "You don't have to put your hands on us to give us a command. We are all human. You could treat us as such," BenDaDonnn said, and in his telling, the officer did not take it well. "In the next 30 seconds, my a*s was on the ground."

He says he did not find out what he had been arrested for until he was already inside the jail, and that the people standing around him that night were asking the officers the same question he was. "The only thing I asked was why, because I was talking back," he said.

Police say the group would not clear the roadway

The department's account begins before any of that. Officers from its downtown unit "were working to clear patrons from the roadway in front of The Spot when they encountered a group who refused to comply with their commands," it said.

An officer then "deployed a less-lethal tool in an attempt to gain compliance from the first suspect, who was attempting to get away," the statement said, before a second man pushed the officer to the ground.

BenDaDonnn, whose legal name is Benjamin Beard, was charged with evading arrest or detention on a $7,000 bond. Kenny Carter, who police say identified himself as his security guard, was charged with interference with public duties on a $4,000 bond, and officers recovered a firearm from him. No bodycam has been released, and no internal review has been announced.