Asmongold has pushed back against criticism of his comments about women in video games, arguing that games are primarily made for men and that developers who disagree can still make whatever games they want. The 36-year-old streamer addressed the backlash during a livestream on October 4, two days after comments about female characters in shooter games drew criticism on X. He said there is a difference between sexualizing a character and making one that players may not find appealing. His remarks came after he told developers to stop putting women in shooter games unless they were mainly intended as “eye candy.”

Asmongold stands firm against the sea of hate comments regarding his women in shooter games take "I think that video games are made for men..you're totally in your right to make whatever game you want, but your game is going to fail..whenever you're making a product for a guy, you need to take into account what guys want to see..it does (s-x appeal sells)..no woman wants to look like this..not a lot of people that wanna look like I do either" — yeet (@Awk20000) October 4, 2026

Asmongold says video games are made for men

Asmongold's response came after X users criticized his earlier comments about female characters. One user, Nyara, called out his claim that male players do not want to be “ordered around” by a masculine female character.

During his livestream, Asmongold said critics were relying on insults rather than addressing his argument.

“All these people have are insults. All they have are insults,” he said.

He then defended his view that games are mainly made for men, adding that developers are free to make different choices.

“I think that video games are made for men,” Asmongold said. “If you think that's not true, you're totally in your right to make whatever game you want, but your game is going to fail.”

The comments followed a post from X user @Awk20000 featuring a 5-minute-25-second video in which Asmongold predicted that The Coalition, the studio behind Gears of War: E-Day, would close or lay off employees. He also called the game “some stupid feminist power fantasy.”

He explains his criticism of female characters

Asmongold later focused on the difference he sees between sexualized characters and characters he considers unattractive.

“There is a very big difference between sexualizing characters and then actively making characters that are not appealing,” he said.

He used Eve from Stellar Blade as an example of a highly attractive character, while comparing her with a character from Gears of War: E-Day. Asmongold argued that developers do not need to make every female character “super hot,” but claimed they should also avoid making characters look unattractive.

His earlier X post was more direct, telling game developers to “stop putting women into shooter games unless they're meant to be primarily eye candy.”

The comments drew criticism from multiple X users, including Shokio_YT and Szycrotic, while Nyara accused him of assuming male players shared his view of masculinity.