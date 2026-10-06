Asmongold has pushed back on Gorgeous Doll's allegations against Kai Cenat, calling the claims "hearsay" and also giving his opinion on abortion. Gorgeous Doll posted a five-part TikTok series on October 4 saying Kai Cenat paid her $200,000 for an abortion. Two days after, Asmongold talked about the allegations and asked why this story was coming out when Kai was already dealing with other drama. He said the claims did not convince him. Also, he argued that Kai did nothing wrong if he paid for an abortion, because he was not ready to become a parent. After this, Asmongold explained his pro-choice position, saying he personally doesn't think people should have abortions, but he does not believe abortion should be illegal.

Asmongold questions the timing of the paid abortion allegations on Kai Cenat Says even if it's true, Kai did nothing wrong https://t.co/9Kk6d9sZqj — yeet (@Awk20000) October 5, 2026

Asmongold Questions the Timing of Gorgeous Doll's Allegations

Asmongold looked first at the timing, since Gorgeous Doll's claims came out while Kai Cenat was already facing other drama. He wondered if this should make people more skeptical about the story.

"By the way, this is all like some random hearsay. This is some random hearsay," Asmongold said while discussing the allegations.

Then he asked why Gorgeous Doll was telling her story at that exact moment, saying, "What are the odds that Kai has all this drama and all this bull**** going on, and now it's time for you to tell your story?"

Asmongold did not say he believed the allegations. Honestly, his position was quite clear: "I don't know, guys. I don't know. I don't think I'm going to believe this too much. Right?"

He also argued that Kai had not done anything wrong, based on the situation how he understood it. His comments were about the alleged abortion payment, not about confirming if Gorgeous Doll's claims were true.

Asmongold Explains His Pro-Choice View on Abortion

The streamer then moved to his own views on abortion. He said getting one is sad, but people should still have the legal ability to choose.

"If you hook up with a girl, and then she ends up getting an abortion, and you pay her to get an abortion because you're not ready to be a parent yet, I think that it's sad," he said.

Asmongold added that he does not think people should get abortions unless they feel they "absolutely have to." Then he compared this view with his stance on smoking and alcohol.

"I don't think anybody should be able to smoke cigarettes, but I think you should be able to smoke cigarettes," he said. Same argument he used for alcohol, saying he does not think people should drink it but he would not make alcohol illegal.

"I'm not pro-abortion; I'm just pro-choice," Asmongold said.

As of now, Kai has not responded publicly to her allegations.