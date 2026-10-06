Drew Doughty has shared a picture of a letter he wrote to Wayne Gretzky when he was just five years old. The Los Angeles Kings captain posted the handwritten letter on Instagram, giving fans a look at his childhood connection with Gretzky and the Kings. Doughty wrote the letter on 18 April, 1995 and told Gretzky that he was his favorite hockey player and that Los Angeles was his favorite team. He also asked Gretzky for an autograph and had a special request for Kelly Hrudey. Years later, Doughty became a Kings star and now wears the captain's C for the team he loved as a child.

Drew Doughty Wrote To Wayne GretzkyWhen He Was Five

Doughty shared the letter with the caption, “Letter I wrote to Gretzky when I was 5,” followed by “LA King for life.” The letter shows what mattered to him at that age, from his own youth hockey numbers to his growing collection of autographs.

Doughty introduced himself as a five-year-old player for the London Red Circle Raiders in the Mite division. He wrote that he scored 93 goals that season, compared with six the year before. He also explained that the coaches did not keep score, but the parents counted the goals.

Gretzky was clearly the player Doughty wanted to hear from most. “You are my favourite hockey player, and LA Kings is my favourite team,” he wrote. “Last year I went with my grandpa to watch you play against the Maple Leafs. You won 7-4, and I saw you score 1 goals. My mommy says that I used to cry to stay up late and watch hockey when I was 2 years old.”

Five-Year-Old Doughty Asked for an Autograph

The young Doughty also wrote, “I have 3 Wayne Gretzky pictures on my wall, but would really like an autograph too.” He listed Bobby Orr, Rocket Richard, Gordie Howe, Jean Beliveau and Wendel Clark among the players whose autographs he already had.

One detail in the letter also showed how closely Doughty followed the Kings. He asked Gretzky to say hello to Kelly Hrudey for him.

He finished the letter with a postscript congratulating Gretzky on reaching 2,500 NHL points. He also mentioned that his grandmother had been at Parkwood Hospital in London and said one of her nurses had attended Gretzky's wedding.

Wayne Gretzky Responds to Doughty

The letter did not go unnoticed by Gretzky. He replied to Doughty's Instagram post with a short message. “Thanks so much 99.”

Doughty joined Los Angeles after being selected second overall in the 2008 NHL Draft. He has spent his entire NHL career with Los Angeles. He has played 1,279 regular-season games for the Kings, with 165 goals and 544 assists. He has won two Stanley Cups with the team. The Kings lifted the Cup in 2012 and 2014.