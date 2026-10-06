Connor Hellebuyck's trade request has reopened an old question in the NHL: why are some American stars looking away from Canadian teams? The issue has gained attention after a series of moves and trade requests involving players on both sides of the border. Family connections, taxes, money and the chance to compete for a Stanley Cup have all entered the discussion. The reasons are not the same in every case. For others, including Hellebuyck, the next stop could still be in Canada right now.

Quinn Hughes' Move Came Before More American Stars Asked Out

Quinn Hughes left the Vancouver Canucks for the Minnesota Wild in December after making it clear he would not re-sign. Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford later told Yahoo Sports.

“Some people think Quinn left here because the team wasn't any good. He was leaving anyway,” Rutherford said. “He wanted to go back to the US, and he went.”

A few months later, Brady Tkachuk asked Ottawa for a trade. Senators owner Michael Andlauer told The Athletic that family played a major role in the decision, saying Tkachuk ultimately wanted to play with his brother Matthew in Florida.

Dylan Larkin's situation has another clear line. TSN reported that the Detroit Red Wings captain will not consider a Canadian team. Montreal had been interested in Larkin, but that option is not being considered.

Family and Winning Have Shaped Recent NHL Moves

Connor Hellebuyck's situation brings a different set of details. The Winnipeg Jets goaltender revealed that he had requested a trade several months earlier. He had signed a seven-year, $59.5 million contract in 2023 and said then that he was ready to be a Jet for life.

The Jets missed the playoffs last season, and Hellebuyck criticized the team's performance. He has said he wants to win a Stanley Cup while still in his prime.

His Olympic experience also became part of the story. Hellebuyck made 41 saves in the United States' gold-medal win over Canada. Donald Trump later awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Hellebuyck said the attention surrounding that and the White House visit led to threats and online abuse aimed at his family.

Hellebuyck's Trade Request Raises a Bigger Question for Canada

The Jets suspended Hellebuyck without pay after he failed to report to training camp. Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported that he is willing to waive his full no-movement clause for several teams.

The Jets were close to trading him to Buffalo in June, according to The Athletic, but the deal fell apart before the first round of the 2026 draft. Carolina, Utah and San Jose have also been linked to him.

The Guardian also reported that Hellebuyck would accept Edmonton or Montreal. He further noted family ties and tax rates as factors that can affect players' choices.