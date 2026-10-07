Connor Bedard is 21 years old and signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 18, 2026. His net worth does not yet have a widely published figure, and that is simply because three seasons of entry-level money do not add up to a number that makes headlines. What does make headlines is what comes next. Starting with the 2026-27 season, Bedard earns $15 million per year, making him the third-highest paid player in the NHL and the youngest player in league history to carry a $15 million cap hit.

His total career earnings through the end of his entry-level deal sit just under $3 million, the maximum allowed under three years of ELC contracts at $950,000 per season before bonuses. The $75 million extension is where the financial story actually begins.

Connor Bedard's $75 Million Contract: How the Deal Breaks Down

The structure is straightforward. Five years, $15 million annually, running through the 2030-31 season. At that point Bedard becomes an unrestricted free agent at 25, which means the Blackhawks essentially bought time rather than locked him up for his prime years entirely. Year one of the deal pays $7.2 million in base salary alongside a $9.8 million signing bonus. That pattern repeats across all five years, with the base salary dropping slightly each season while the signing bonus remains constant.

Bedard will be the third-highest paid player in the NHL next season, behind only Leo Carlsson at $18 million and Kirill Kaprizov at $17 million. General manager Kyle Davidson was clear about how the team sees him: "Connor has continuously defied our expectations since being drafted, and has quickly established himself as an elite player in the NHL."

Connor Bedard's Career Stats and What He Has Produced So Far

Three seasons in Chicago, 219 regular-season games, 203 points. That is a 0.93 points-per-game pace across his entire career, including a sophomore year where injuries and adjustment slowed him. His third season, 2025-26, was his best: 30 goals, 45 assists, 75 points in 69 games, career highs across every category. He led the Blackhawks in points for the third consecutive year despite missing 12 games to injury.

He had shoulder surgery in mid-July 2026, ten days after signing the extension. He is expected to miss the start of the 2026-27 season. The money, and the expectations, are waiting when he gets back.