One year ago, Brandon Bussi was a waiver claim the Carolina Hurricanes made almost as an insurance move. On Oct. 5, 2025, Carolina picked the 27-year-old goalie from the Florida Panthers after placing Cayden Primeau on waivers. Twelve months later, Bussi has a Stanley Cup ring, a three-year contract and the responsibility of being Carolina's top goaltender. The change is striking because few waiver claims ever become central figures in a championship run, let alone finish the season by stopping 22 shots in a Cup-clinching win.

How Brandon Bussi went from waiver claim to Stanley Cup hero

Bussi's first season in Carolina quickly became more important than anyone expected. With Frederik Andersen unavailable early and Pyotr Kochetkov also dealing with injury, Bussi was forced into action. He responded with a 31-6-2 regular-season record, although his .895 save percentage showed that his win total was helped by a strong team in front of him. Still, Carolina kept finding reasons to trust him.

The bigger test came in June. Andersen started the playoffs, but an injury in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final changed everything. Bussi took over against Vegas and played the final four games, stopping 81 of 87 shots. He saved his best performance for Game 6, making 22 saves in a 3-0 victory that secured Carolina's second Stanley Cup. NHL.com noted that Bussi became the first goalie since 1975 to win a title-clinching game after not appearing in any of the previous three rounds.

What Brandon Bussi's latest Hurricanes role says about his rise

Carolina made it clear Bussi's playoff success was more than a short-term surprise. In February, the Hurricanes signed him to a three-year, $5.7 million extension worth $1.9 million annually. With Frederik Andersen leaving in free agency, Bussi entered the 2026-27 season as Carolina's No. 1 goaltender, with Pyotr Kochetkov behind him. The deal marked a major shift for Bussi, who had gone from a waiver claim to a player the Hurricanes were trusting to anchor their crease.

The opening weeks have been less comfortable. Bussi stopped 19 of 20 shots against Florida but allowed five goals on 27 shots in a 5-2 loss to Washington. He entered Oct. 6 with a 0-1-1 record, a 2.88 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage. Those numbers are a reminder that last season's story does not guarantee another perfect chapter.

Still, the anniversary offers a useful perspective. Carolina did not simply find a backup goalie on waivers. It found a player who became essential when the season reached its biggest moment, then earned enough trust to become part of the franchise's future. A year later, Bussi is no longer the unexpected waiver pickup. He is the man Carolina is asking to protect its championship.