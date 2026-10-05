The Carolina Hurricanes won the 2026 Stanley Cup without a top-tier goalie between the pipes. Now the reigning champions are chasing one. With Connor Hellebuyck suspended and demanding a trade from the Winnipeg Jets, the Hurricanes are reportedly the most motivated suitor, and one obstacle is still stopping a deal.

The obstacle is Alexander Nikishin, the young defenseman the Hurricanes hope to use as their main trade chip. He remains an unsigned restricted free agent, and the Jets are reportedly wary of a player who seems unlikely to sign there. That has pushed the Hurricanes to seek a third team.

Alexander Nikishin Stands in the Way

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman laid out the problem in his 32 Thoughts column. "If Nikishin wanted to sign in Winnipeg, Hellebuyck would already be in Wolfpack country," Friedman wrote. The Hurricanes are reportedly the most motivated team, but Nikishin is believed to want $9 million a year on a long-term deal.

The Hurricanes have given several teams permission to speak with Nikishin, who recently changed agents. Friedman said the suspicion is that the Hurricanes want to see whether a three-way deal is available. The St. Louis Blues have been a consistent pursuer, and the Nashville Predators reportedly tried but fell short.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff made the club's position clear in September. "And we expect, I guess, that a level of return would be commensurate to that," Cheveldayoff said. The Jets already have Stuart Skinner signed on a two-year deal to start in net while the trade market takes shape.

Connor Hellebuyck, 33, carries an $8.5 million cap hit and a no-move clause. The Hurricanes currently have more than $10 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia. "Hellebuyck widened his list more than any other player with trade protection this summer, basically anywhere he thought could win," Friedman also wrote.

The Blues Are the Best Fit

Bleacher Report's Adam Gretz sketched one version with the Blues as the third team. The Hurricanes would get Hellebuyck, the Blues would get Nikishin and Pyotr Kochetkov, and the Jets would get goalie Joel Hofer, a prospect and two first-round picks. On paper, that is the cleanest path for everyone.

The Blues are the logical partner because they want Nikishin and have the goaltending to move. Joel Hofer fits what the Jets may need, and the Blues are building a young core around Robert Thomas, Dylan Holloway and Jimmy Snuggerud. Nikishin would give that group a top-pair defenseman for years.

The risk is value. Hofer is a solid goalie, but he is not Hellebuyck, and he is a restricted free agent after this season. Two first-round picks would help, yet the Jets would still be selling a three-time Vezina winner. That makes it a very hard sell for the Jets.

The Hurricanes can solve the Nikishin problem, but they cannot solve the price problem as easily. A Hellebuyck deal still looks possible at some point, and the Blues route is the one to watch. Carolina will likely have to add a first-round pick and a prospect to finish the job.