Connor Hellebuyck's trade situation took another turn after TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun provided a clear update on the goaltender's possible destinations. Hellebuyck has been linked with several teams since requesting a trade from the Winnipeg Jets, including the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens. Those possibilities now appear to be off the table. Speaking on TSN 1050's OverDrive, LeBrun said Hellebuyck will not waive his no-movement clause for a trade that keeps him in Canada. Edmonton and the other Canadian teams are now out of the picture as Winnipeg continues to look for a deal.

Pierre LeBrun Rules Out Edmonton Oilers Trade

LeBrun addressed the speculation surrounding Edmonton. “People have wondered about Edmonton for Connor Hellebuyck, he's not gonna play in Canada. So, please let's stop with that. That's not happening,” LeBrun said.

Montreal is out as well, along with the rest of Canada's NHL teams, LeBrun said. Hellebuyck's no-movement clause gives him control over where he could be moved.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres have been among the teams linked to the goaltender. LeBrun added that Carolina remains interested but does not believe Winnipeg has enough leverage to force the Hurricanes to increase their current offer.

Kevin Cheveldayoff Leaves Timing Open

Hellebuyck requested a trade after the 2025-26 season and later failed to report to the Jets' training camp. Winnipeg suspended him without pay as a result.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff discussed the situation with TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger last week. He said the early conversations with Hellebuyck's representatives made it clear that finding a trade could take time.

“Well, in situations like this, you never know,” Cheveldayoff told Dreger. “You don't have a crystal ball.”

Cheveldayoff added that the eventual decision would depend on what becomes available to Winnipeg.

Jets Continue Searching For Hellebuyck Trade

Hellebuyck signed his extension in October 2023. The deal carries an $8.5 million annual cap hit through the 2030-31 season.

He finished 2025-26 last season with a .895 save percentage, a 2.86 goals-against average and a 23-23-11 record over 57 appearances.

Hellebuyck also started five games for Team USA at the Olympics during the season. He was part of the gold-medal team.

Winnipeg has begun the season without him, using Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson in goal. The Jets are 2-0-1 through three games.