Ivan Demidov will miss the Montreal Canadiens' home opener after the team announced Tuesday that the forward is dealing with a lower-body injury. Montreal reports that Demidov will be out for two to four weeks. He also did not practice on Monday after the team gave him a therapy day. While absent from Tuesday's morning skate. This will be the first regular-season game Demidov misses since joining Montreal. He had played both games to start the season and recorded two points. Montreal will now face the Carolina Hurricanes without Demidov in the lineup for its home opener.

Ivan Demidov Injury Forces Canadiens to Change Second Line

Demidov recorded his first points of the season during Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. A goal and an assist gave him two points in Montreal's 6-5 overtime loss.

Sportsnet reported that a pair of preseason practices were also missed by Demidov after he blocked a shot with his foot. The Canadiens have not provided further details about the current lower-body injury or explained when it occurred.

TSN's Kenzie Lalonde reported that Kirby Dach will move onto the second line with Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook. Florian Xhekaj is also expected to enter the lineup for the first time this season.

The Canadiens' expected forward lines are:

Caufield - Suzuki - Kreider

Slafkovsky - Newhook - Dach

Texier - Danault - Bolduc

F. Xhekaj - Evans - Anderson

On defense, Montreal is expected to use Matheson with Dobson, Hutson with Carrier and Struble with Xhekaj.

Demidov Started Season After Strong Rookie Campaign

Nineteen goals and 62 points in 82 games put Demidov at the top of the rookie scoring list last season. He finished second in Calder Trophy voting behind New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

Montreal's playoff run added another 19 games to his rookie season. Demidov produced three goals and nine points before the Canadiens were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Final.

The offseason brought a long-term commitment from Montreal. Demidov signed an eight-year, $73.2 million contract extension on July 1. The extension begins next season and carries a $9.15 million annual cap hit through 2034-35.

Canadiens Face Carolina Without Demidov

Montreal enters its home opener with a 1-0-1 record. The Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in their season opener before the overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The opponent Tuesday is the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.