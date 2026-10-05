Aleksander Barkov has been placed on long-term injured reserve after the Florida Panthers captain suffered a left leg injury against the San Jose Sharks. Barkov had missed the entire 2025-26 season because of a knee injury before returning this week. His latest injury is one of several updates around the NHL, with Alexey Toropchenko facing at least six weeks out for the St. Louis Blues and Jake Sanderson leaving Ottawa's win over Toronto after an old injury resurfaced. Florida also got Brad Marchand and Gustav Forsling back in the lineup.

St. Louis Blues And Ottawa Senators Injury Updates

Toropchenko's injury came during the Blues' season opener against Dallas. He was behind the net when Lian Bichsel and Tyler Seguin sent him into the glass, and he did not return to the game. A night later, he was also out against Colorado. St. Louis now expects to be without the forward for at least six weeks because of the upper-body injury.

Jake Sanderson left Ottawa's 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period. The defenseman had missed part of training camp because of an undisclosed injury.

Coach Travis Green admitted he was concerned about the defenseman's status.

“A little bit concerned,” Green said. “We will know more in the next few days.”

Green also felt Sanderson made the right call by leaving the game before the injury could get worse.

Artem Zub and Andre Burakovsky skated in non-contact jerseys but did not play. Zub is dealing with a knee injury, while Burakovsky has an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers Injury Report

Barkov went down while battling for the puck in the corner during Florida's game against San Jose. He got up before heading to the locker room.

The Panthers captain had played only two games after missing all of 2025-26 because of a right knee injury. He had surgery to repair his MCL and ACL.

Florida placed Barkov on long-term injured reserve. He is expected to miss at least 10 games and 24 days.

Maurice said the latest injury does not feel like Barkov's previous knee problem.

Lars Eller moved to center the top line alongside Brady Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart. He also picked up an assist against Anaheim.

Brad Marchand returned after offseason surgery and scored against Anaheim. Gustav Forsling was back after missing the previous game with an upper-body injury.

More NHL Injury Updates

Jacob Melanson was placed on injured reserve by the Seattle Kraken with an upper-body injury. He is week-to-week after playing 9:31 against Calgary. Matt Roy left Washington's loss to Tampa Bay in the second period after suffering a lower-body injury. Bowen Byram missed Chicago's game against Buffalo because of a family matter. Michael Eyssimont was placed on waivers by the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, Florida recalled Sam Lafferty and Alexander Petrovic from Charlotte.