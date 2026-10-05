Kyle Connor is off to a hot start this season. Just two games in for the 2026-27 season, Connor has already netted three goals and five points total, and each one of his goals has come on the power play. In Sunday's game against the Red Wings in Detroit, Connor scored twice and also had an assist in a 3-2 victory for the Jets. His performance in that game has quietly passed him Jets legend Thomas Steen on the Jets' all-time power-play goals list with 75 goals total.

In Jets franchise history how many power-play goals Kyle Connor have?

Connor broke Thomas Steen's record of 73 power-play goals to place fifth in all-time power-play goals in Jets' history. The players who are above Connor in this ranking include Mark Scheifele (96), Paul MacLean (97), Ilya Kovalchuk (115) and Dale Hawerchuk (122). Among those mentioned, Scheifele is currently the one who is closest to Connor, although he hasn't scored in any of the last two games. It means that Connor's current pace will significantly reduce the gap between these two.

However, this trend is not just a temporary thing since the average number of power-play goals Connor scored during his career with the team is 6.6 per season. Scoring three goals in the first two games of 2026-27 season makes him a candidate to break his personal record in this category (11 goals scored in 2018-19 season).

Against the Detroit Red Wings why Kyle Connor always dominate?

There seems to be something about going up against his home team that really sets Connor off. Born and raised in Clinton Township, Connor played hockey for the University of Michigan before making the transition into the pros. Against the Red Wings, Connor seems to dig deep down within himself.

Connor currently has 19 points, which include 10 goals and nine assists, over 17 career games against Detroit. This comes out to a point per game average, while Sunday's two goal and one assist performance was Connor's fifth season where he has posted a point-per-game average against them. The only season that seems to be an exception would be the 2025-26 season, in which Connor and the Jets struggled while Detroit shut him out after nine shots on goal from Connor.

What makes this particular matchup so interesting is the fact that this is not about random streaks. Connor has managed to score at least one point in seven different seasons playing against the Red Wings. This is a trend rather than luck. And with one game left against the Red Wings in the 2026-27 season, it looks like he will extend this trend. The Jets' next match is against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.