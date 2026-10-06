Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov will miss six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury. Head coach Paul Maurice provided the update after Barkov was placed on long-term injured reserve following an injury against the San Jose Sharks. The Panthers confirmed that the captain will not need surgery, giving the team a clearer timeline for his recovery. Barkov was hurt when his left leg bent awkwardly during a battle along the boards in the second period. He left the game and did not return.

Aleksander Barkov Avoids Surgery After Knee Injury

Maurice gave the recovery timeline while speaking with reporters.

“That's our best window. Could be a little less, could be a little more,” Maurice said. “But we think six to eight's the right rehab now.”

Barkov suffered the injury during Florida's game against San Jose last Thursday. He was battling for the puck along the boards when he was knocked down by Sharks defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Barkov stayed down briefly before getting back up and heading toward the Panthers' dressing room. He appeared to be in discomfort and did not return to the game.

Barkov's Latest Injury Follows Long Layoff

The 31-year-old had only recently returned to NHL action after missing the entire 2025-26 season.

Barkov tore his ACL and MCL during Florida's training camp in September 2025. Those injuries kept him out for the season and also prevented him from playing at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

He returned for the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship with Finland. Barkov helped his country win the gold medal at the tournament.

The Panthers captain had played only two games for Florida this season before the latest injury. He went without a point in those appearances.

Florida Panthers Face Another Absence

Barkov's absence leaves Florida without its captain for at least the next several weeks. The Panthers placed him on long-term injured reserve after an MRI following the injury.

Florida began the 2026-27 season with a 1-0-2 record. The team was scheduled to finish its three-game California road trip against the Los Angeles Kings before returning home.

Barkov's last full NHL season came in 2024-25. He recorded 20 goals and 71 points in 67 games that year. He then added 22 points in 23 playoff games as the Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup.