Dylan Larkin is expected to make his Detroit Red Wings season debut Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators. Larkin joined Detroit's morning skate and took line rushes with Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond while working on the top power-play unit. He also joined Detroit's power-play drills.Head coach Todd McLellan said Larkin remains on injured reserve and must be cleared by the team doctor before returning to game action. His status for Tuesday's matchup will be decided after the medical evaluation.

Red Wings Await Medical Clearance For Dylan Larkin

Larkin's activity at Tuesday's skate provided the clearest indication yet that he could be available against Ottawa. McLellan said the 30-year-old has “one more hurdle” before the medical staff makes the final decision.

“He's still on IR, so the doctor will look at him now. If he's clear, he's playing. If he's not, then he won't.”

The Red Wings opened the season with a shutout loss to the New York Rangers before falling 3-2 to the Winnipeg Jets.

Detroit is also dealing with injuries to Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton, who are listed as week-to-week. J.T. Compher is day-to-day and will not play Tuesday.

Detroit is scheduled to face Ottawa shortly after 7 p.m. ET Tuesday

Larkin's Teammates Back Him Ahead Of Potential Return

While Larkin's status remains with the medical staff, his teammates have made their position clear. Alex DeBrincat said the group supports the center and believes his presence can help the team.

“We've got his back. We're here for him, and we're trying to win games out there, and he's going to help us do that.”

Moritz Seider offered a similar message, saying Larkin could provide “a big spark.” He added that the players are prepared for whatever response comes from the crowd.

Seider also confirmed that Larkin spoke with the team about his trade situation but said the details of those conversations would remain private.

Larkin Trade Request Continues to Shape Detroit Situation

Larkin's offseason trade request became public in June, leading to several changes around his position with the Red Wings. Detroit removed him from the captaincy after discussions between the player and team leadership.

Larkin initially submitted a limited list of destinations, with Minnesota, Florida and Vegas among the reported teams. That list later expanded, although his no-trade protection continues to influence any potential move.

The Red Wings drafted Larkin No. 15 overall in 2014, and he has spent his entire NHL career with the organization. He has 643 career points in Detroit, ranking 10th in franchise history.

His contract, signed in March 2023, carries an eight-year term worth $69.6 million and includes a no-trade clause.