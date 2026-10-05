A black noncontact sweater is easy to miss at practice. On Monday, it meant a lot to the Chicago Blackhawks. Captain Connor Bedard was finally skating with his teammates after a long summer of rehab, and a team with an 0-3 record needed the lift.

Bedard took shots and joined line rushes at right wing beside Anton Frondell and Tyler Bertuzzi. He left the ice once contact drills began. The 21-year-old had left shoulder surgery on July 8, and the Blackhawks have played all three games without their top center.

Connor Bedard remains out of commission

That is real progress, but it is only the first step in a longer process. The original estimate was four months, which points to a November return. Until the doctors clear him for contact, the Blackhawks must keep waiting and playing without their franchise player.

Coach Jeff Blashill kept it plain. "I don't have a date when he'll have an exam to be cleared for contact, so I can't give you any kind of an update on timeline, other than he's out there skating noncontact, which is great," Blashill said.

"He's not cleared for contact, so on days where you can do some of the stuff we were doing today at the beginning, it's awesome to have him out there," Blashill said. Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson has said a timeline may come in October.

Insiders Point to the Coming Weeks

Insider Frank Seravalli told Chicago Sports Network on Saturday that Bedard is within a three-week window to return. That would point to late October, though it is not a firm date. The Blackhawks have not confirmed that estimate, and Blashill has avoided naming any dates.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that Bedard has an appointment a couple weeks away that should settle the question of contact. If the doctors clear him, he can start taking hits in practice and ramp up toward game speed. If they do not, the wait grows.

The Blackhawks Should Not Rush Connor Bedard

The 0-3 start makes patience harder, but the Blackhawks have a workable answer. Frank Nazar is expected to handle the top-line center job while Bedard is out. That gives Blashill a steady option and lets the captain finish rehab without being forced into a return.

The injury history says wait. Bedard has missed extended time in three of his four seasons. That includes a fractured jaw as a rookie and shoulder injuries in his third and fourth years. Another setback would cost the team far more than a few games.

Patience costs a few more games. A rushed return could cost much more. Let Bedard clear contact, handle full practices and play only when the doctors approve. The Blackhawks can survive a slow October, but they cannot afford to lose their captain again this winter.