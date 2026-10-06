Tyreek Hill may soon be making a comeback to the Kansas City Chiefs organization, but the issue here may have less to do with his history with the team. The issue may be more with his knee. Tyreek Hill has been busy rehabilitating himself after he got hurt in the knee with an additional nerve damage. Workout videos from him have offered some encouragement for the fans, although doctors have pointed out that the knee injury is notoriously difficult to rehabilitate. Nevertheless, Kansas City finds itself in need of help at wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill's Recovery Could Decide His Kansas Chiefs Future

The videos of Tyreek Hill show he is training and willing to play again. There are pictures of the guy running and exercising his injured leg. It is a good start but NFL football requires much more from an athlete.

The player was named for his great speed. He had to be able to stop suddenly, make quick turns and break away from the defender. Knee injury could influence these actions negatively. Moreover, nerve damage is something that should be taken into consideration because regaining the strength might take some time.

Dr. Jesse Morse mentioned how difficult is the history of severe knee dislocation injuries in football. Many players try to come back, but very few manage to be on the same level. Hill is trying to show everyone it would be different with him.

"I've heard from a team source that [the Chiefs] love him, or they like the idea of him as an option." @jeffrichadiha and @MikeGarafolo weigh in on Tyreek Hill's potential return to Kansas City https://t.co/InaxDNn33K — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 7, 2026

It is important to mention the timing. Kansas City now has many injuries of its wide receivers. Both Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton got injured during the Week 4 game against Las Vegas Raiders. That leaves Patrick Mahomes with the need for another wide receiver.

Patrick Mahomes And Kansas City Chiefs Need More Than A Familiar Name

Tyreek Hill's presence on a healthy level can bring immediate changes to the offense of the Chiefs. It will give additional space to Travis Kelce and another deep option for Mahomes. The player is familiar with the team and already has a good reputation there.

However, the Chiefs cannot not sign the former Tyreek Hill. First of all, they will get an old wide receiver who will turn thirty-two and just went through a serious injury. The name is still impressive but now the physical condition of Hill has to speak for itself.

Additionally, there is a problem of trust between the team and the player. According to Rob Parker, Hill should not come back to Kansas City because in the past the club did not offer him the salary he deserved. In 2022, Hill left the Chiefs for the Miami Dolphins.

The return to the club will have an emotional aspect, however, it is difficult to predict what will happen on the playing field.