Tyquan Thornton's injury did not just leave the Kansas City Chiefs with another problem at wide receiver. It brought an old name back into the picture. Tyreek Hill, who spent six seasons in Kansas City, was connected with a return after the Chiefs lost Thornton and Rashee Rice during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City was interested in Hill before the game, according to The Athletic. After Thornton went down, Hill appeared to notice the opening himself.

Why is Tyreek Hill linked to the Chiefs again?

Hill's response was only two letters. He posted “hm” on X after Thornton suffered a broken ankle that could keep him out for the rest of the season.

Kansas City had been looking into Hill before Sunday's injuries. As per The Athletic's Michael Silver, the Chiefs had contacted his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, about a possible reunion. Rice had left the game earlier with a hamstring injury and could miss several weeks. Thornton and Rice had been an important part of Kansas City's receiving group, leaving the Chiefs with a thinner unit heading into their bye week.

Hill has not played since suffering a serious knee injury with the Miami Dolphins in September 2025. The injury included a knee dislocation and torn ligaments, including his ACL. Miami released him in February, and Hill has spent the offseason working toward a return.

Chiefs stars want Tyreek Hill back

Kansas City did not have to look far for support of the reunion idea. Travis Kelce was asked about it after the Raiders game and made his feelings clear.“That's out of my hands, but I know I'd love to have ‘The Cheetah' back in this building,” Kelce said. “He's a brother.”

Kelce pointed to what Hill did in Miami after people questioned whether he could keep playing at a high level. Hill's return would not come without questions after the knee injury, but Kelce believes the receiver has shown before that he can answer them.

Patrick Mahomes was less certain about whether Hill would actually return. “I have no idea,” he said, before adding, “but it'd be pretty cool.”Chris Jones kept his answer even shorter. “I hope we do. It'd be dangerous,” he said. Hill's Kansas City run ended with a trade to Miami in 2022 after the two sides could not agree on a new contract.