Troy Aikman provided insight into his personal life and relationship with Marisa Howard as he celebrated her birthday by posting on his Instagram. This time, the former quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys posted three pictures of both of them, along with a short caption. The post became popular very quickly because many fans were interested in what Aikman had been doing since retirement from the NFL. Many fans wished Marisa, happy birthday and congratulated the couple for their happiness.

Troy Aikman Shared a Simple Birthday Message for Marisa Howard

“Happy Birthday Beautiful,” Aikman wrote.

Howard replied, “Thank you babe!”

The post by Aikman featured a range of experiences he enjoyed together with Howard. While in one picture he was seen standing close to the water, in another he could be seen wearing a formal outfit and raising glass at an event that seemed to be special.

Despite the fact that the couple tries to keep most aspects of their private life secret, Aikman has managed to share some pictures featuring him and Howard during the past year.

Marisa Howard is an author and wellness coach. She is also famous for her series of children's books entitled “Sissies Adventure Series.” Her relationship with Aikman was revealed in 2025.

Marisa Howard Has Also Become Part of Troy Aikman's Family Life

“Happy birthday Marisa! Looking forward to seeing the both of you soon,” one fan wrote.

Another commenter said, “Happiest of Birthdays to you, beautiful pictures of you both.”

The former NFL player has two children, Jordan and Alexa, from his first marriage to his ex-wife Rhonda Worthey. The couple got married in 2000 and divorced in 2011.

The athlete later tied the knot in 2017 with Catherine "Capa" Mooty. However, the got divorce in 2023. Prior to Howard, Troy dated Haley Clark in private.

The famous model has been spotted hanging out with Aikman and his children. The NFL star uploaded pictures that featured himself with Howard and his daughters when visiting Croatia in 2026.

The birthday post received many positive comments from Aikman's fans. They congratulated the couple as well as Howard alone.

Although Aikman's professional career continues to play a big role in his reputation, his recent employment status has been replaced by an issue much closer to home. His message to Howard was short, while the response from fans showed how much interest there is in the former quarterback's life away from football.