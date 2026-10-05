Taylor Swift is reportedly taking the criticism surrounding “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” personally, but Travis Kelce has offered a different perspective. According to a source cited by Star Magazine and reported by Reality Tea, Kelce has been helping Swift deal with the reaction to the expanded album. The criticism reportedly hit harder because the songs feel deeply personal to the singer. Kelce, however, has reminded her that she “can't please everyone” and “doesn't need to prove herself.” His support has also come through one particular song: “Cleveland!”

Why did Travis Kelce support Taylor Swift amid the ‘Encore' backlash?

The reaction to “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” has been mixed, with some criticism aimed directly at Swift's songwriting. That reportedly made the response difficult for the singer to ignore.

An insider described Swift as “extremely sensitive to criticism” and said “these songs are like her babies.” The source added that she could “help but take it very personally” when listeners pushed back on the new material.

That sensitivity reportedly became more noticeable because Swift has spent years setting a high standard for herself. The insider said she was “used to knocking it out of the park,” making suggestions that she had “lost her touch” particularly difficult.

Kelce's approach, according to the source, has been less about defending every review and more about helping Swift keep the criticism in perspective. The insider said he “seems to know exactly what to say and do” when negative reactions affect her.

That reportedly includes reminding her that public opinion will never be unanimous.

What did Travis Kelce do to cheer Taylor Swift up?

Kelce also appears to have found a simpler way to lift Swift's mood: celebrating “Cleveland!” The song is one of four bonus tracks released on September 25, alongside “Patient Zero,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon.”

The track has an obvious personal connection for Kelce, given his Cleveland roots, and the source claimed he was “completely obsessed” with it. He reportedly knew “all the words” and sang them “at the top of his lungs.”

That small gesture appears to have mattered. According to the insider, it “puts a smile on her face,” with Kelce reportedly “going above and beyond” to support her.

Kelce has also spoken publicly about “Cleveland!” on “New Heights,” where Jason Kelce backed the song too. At the same time, Swift's broader release has continued to find traction. “The Fate of Ophelia” returned to No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart after the bonus tracks were announced, while Swift thanked fans for giving the original album “the biggest first week for an album in history.”

For Kelce, the reported message seems simple: the criticism does not erase what the music means to Swift, and she does not have to win over everyone.