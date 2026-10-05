Travis Kelce's investment in Six Flags has faced backlash after the company permanently retired one of its best-known roller coasters because of serious injury claims. The X2 ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain became the subject of lawsuits and reports involving riders who suffered severe brain injuries. One of those cases involved a 22-year-old man who died after riding the coaster in 2022. But not only this, as Six Flags was dealing with another problem too, with investors pushing the company to consider a possible sale after reporting heavy financial losses.

Why is Travis Kelce's Six Flags investment under scrutiny?

An X post from ExxAlerts claimed that Six Flags had permanently retired the X2 roller coaster at its Magic Mountain park in California after 24 years. The post pointed to several lawsuits and serious injuries linked to the ride, including the death of 22-year-old Christopher Hawley.

Hawley collapsed and lost consciousness after riding X2 in June 2022 and died the following day from a brain injury. Doctors described the injury as similar to shaken baby syndrome, according to the post. It further claimed that more than 100 riders had come forward with concerns about brain injuries connected to the coaster.

That controversy surfaced while Six Flags dealt with pressure from investors over the company's financial position. JANA Partners had urged the board to hire an investment bank and explore a potential sale after Six Flags reported a net loss of more than $202 million. The company had not publicly responded to the reported sale push.

Travis Kelce's reason for investing in Six Flags

Kelce became part of the Six Flags investment group in October 2025, joining JANA Partners, former Gap CEO Glenn Murphy and technology executive Dave Habiger.

The group had acquired an approximately 9% economic interest and said it wanted to help improve operations, marketing, the guest experience and shareholder value. For Kelce, the connection went beyond business. He described himself as a lifelong Six Flags fan who had grown up visiting the parks with family and friends.

When the investment was announced, he said the opportunity to help make Six Flags special for the next generation was one he could not pass up. The investment, however, faced a tougher business reality. Six Flags shares had fallen to around $11.25 as investors renewed calls for a sale.