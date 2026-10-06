It appears that Taylor Swift may have discovered a surprising source of peace after all the attacks against her came following the release of her new music. With her new song entitled “Cleveland!,” Taylor Swift addresses everyone who has been criticizing her about her looks, her choice of clothes, as well as her dance moves, as she appreciates the only person who has always supported her. According to the report that appeared in Star Magazine, Travis Kelce has been telling Taylor to keep being herself despite everything and that she should not try to satisfy everyone.

Travis Kelce reportedly reminds Taylor Swift she cannot please everyone

“Cleveland!” is an additional song along with three others that belong to The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore album. This song mainly concentrates on Swift's feelings for Kelce and mocks those who find fault with the singer, making fun of their relationship.

Swift mentions the fact that maybe someone might hate her face and behavior but Kelce's feelings mean more to her than anything else. “Something we all can agree on,” Taylor sings. “But my baby likes what he likes.”

She then references Kelce taking her to Cleveland and visiting The Heights together. “He already took me to Cleveland,” the song continues. “And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like. This is the love of my life.”

The singer also delivers one of the track's most direct lines while reflecting on finding someone who accepts her completely.

“You only need to find one person in this entire world who doesn't find you completely insufferable. And I have an important announcement to make: I found mine,” Taylor sings.

Taylor Swift's “Cleveland!” receives mixed critical reaction

While the song may have resonated well with Kelce, its acceptance in the world of music critics appears to have been quite different. Some critics lambasted the song, labelling it as “ugly,” “smug,” “appalling,” and “egregious mistake.”

Despite this difference, Kelce does not seem to mind the negative reaction the song received. As per a report by Star Magazine, the “Chiefs' superstar is completely obsessed with this track and knows all the words of it and sings it out loud, which puts a smile on her face.”

The outlet also reported that Kelce “seems to know exactly what to say and do” when Swift faces criticism. His reported advice has been simple. Star Magazine said Kelce has reminded Swift “that she can't please everyone” and “doesn't need to prove herself.”

These remarks reflect the themes of “Cleveland!” as well. Instead of catering to everyone, the song highlights the relationship that Swift treasures the most. The mention of “wearing white” at the end of the song also seems to refer to their much-touted wedding.