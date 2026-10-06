Travis Kelce is back under the spotlight regarding his charitable deeds, but his own charity, 87 & Running Foundation, still plays an active role in helping the youth in Kansas City. In fact, the foundation is engaged in working with Operation Breakthrough's Ignition Lab, which helps the teens get access to technology, mentoring, and even some projects. This occurs against the backdrop of discussions about the financial situation of the organization in social media.

Travis Kelce's 87 & Running foundation continues Ignition Lab work

Launched in 2015, 87 & Running aims to support disadvantaged youth through learning, sports, STEM, and arts. The cooperation with Operation Breakthrough has turned into one of the most significant youth projects of the foundation.

Ignition Lab engages teens aged 14-18 and allows them to experiment with technology, engineering and entrepreneurship. Instead of learning in the classroom, the program provides the opportunity to learn through making, testing and problem-solving.

One of the examples of such an initiative was when students were able to convert a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle into an electric car. This project not only gave them hands-on experience in mechanics and engineering but also linked it to possible certification and college credits.

As reported by 87 & Running, hundreds of students have been engaged in Ignition Lab so far. The programme is intended to assist teenagers in realising how their hobbies could contribute to their future education and careers.

Operation Breakthrough, on the other hand, helps the community in Kansas City with children and families.

87 & Running faces questions over finances

However, the work carried out by the foundation concerning the youths is done amidst controversies surrounding the financial operations of the entity in social media circles. While some of the allegations made by people are still unproven, the numbers provided by The Arizona Republic give a clearer picture of the financial debate.

From the numbers provided by the publication, 87 & Running raised an estimated amount of $1.5 million and spent about $1.1 million from 2021 to 2024.

Furthermore, there are reports that the foundation's Instagram page has been inactive since January 2026, thus feeding the debate. But its collaboration with Operation Breakthrough proves that at least one of its youth programmes is still running.

The news comes against the backdrop of Kelce's ongoing efforts to juggle his career, business ventures and philanthropic work. Indeed, Kelce, who is also a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently turned 37 years old in New York with his wife, Taylor Swift, during the team's bye week.

So far, the efforts of 87 & Running with the youth are ongoing despite the questions surrounding the foundation's philanthropic work.