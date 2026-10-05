Travis Kelce may have another career waiting for him once his NFL days are over. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has spent years getting comfortable in front of cameras, from hosting Saturday Night Live to working on television and his New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce. ESPN could be interested in adding him to its NFL coverage too. The Athletic reported that Kelce would draw attention from networks if he retires, and ESPN has a particularly interesting opening around its Monday Night Football setup.

Why ESPN could be an option for Travis Kelce after football

Joe Buck is part of the reason ESPN makes sense for Kelce. Buck, ESPN's Monday Night Football play-by-play voice, attended Kelce's wedding to Taylor Swift this summer. He then agreed to a six-year, $108 million extension with the network in September.

Buck's future with ESPN looks secure. The same cannot be said about his broadcast partner. Troy Aikman's five-year, $90 million contract runs through Super Bowl LXI in February 2027. ESPN has not announced a replacement or said Aikman will leave, and he remains expected to return. And that's where Kelce's name has entered that conversation. Aikman has spoken positively about the Chiefs star making the move to television himself. “It sounds like he wants to do television,” Aikman said. “I can't imagine that he won't.”

Travis Kelce already knows the entertainment business

Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023 and later took on Prime Video's Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? He has appeared in Grotesquerie and Happy Gilmore 2, adding acting to a résumé that keeps growing outside football.

New Heights may be the biggest part of it. Travis and Jason have turned their weekly conversations into one of the most recognizable athlete-led podcasts, and the brothers agreed to a major distribution and advertising deal with Wondery in 2024.

Jason's ESPN career adds another piece to the picture. He retired from the Eagles after the 2023 season and joined Monday Night Countdown in 2024. Travis would not have to look far to see how a former NFL player can turn a playing career into a television job.

His own football career is moving toward a decision point, but retirement is not on the table yet. Kelce signed a new Chiefs deal in March for the 2026 season, with $12 million due this year and another $3 million available through incentives. The contract includes two void years, meaning his future with Kansas City beyond 2026 will need to be worked out separately. For now, Kelce is playing his 14th NFL season. And if he eventually decides to walk away, ESPN has plenty of reasons to pick up the phone.