Travis and Jason Kelce have made a Golden Globes list that left them out a year ago. New Heights appears among the 30 podcasts eligible to enter the Best Podcast race for the 2027 ceremony, announced on October 5. The brothers are in alongside Pardon My Take, The Bill Simmons Podcast and several comedy heavyweights. There is no nomination just yet. First comes the October 30 submission deadline, followed by voting and the December 7 announcement that will reveal who remains in contention for January's award.

Kelces Join Sports And Comedy Names On Eligibility List



Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, SmartLess and Call Her Daddy are among the shows competing for consideration. Good Hang with Amy Poehler is there too, in a category introduced at the 2026 Golden Globes.Last year, the eligibility pool stopped at 25. New Heights did not appear on it. The expansion to 30 gives the brothers an opening, although being listed does not automatically put a podcast on the nominations ballot.

The Golden Globes' data partner, Luminate, compiled the field. Each eligible show must now submit an entry by October 30.For New Heights listeners, December 7 is the date that matters next. That is when the nominations arrive, rather than another eligibility announcement.

Nikki Glaser will host the ceremony on January 10, 2027. CBS will carry the broadcast, with streaming on Paramount+ in the United States.



New Heights Grew From Football Talk Into A Wider Draw

The brothers' football backgrounds supply plenty of material, but anyone who listens knows a game breakdown can turn into a family story or an argument about sandwiches. UFOs have made their way into the conversation as well.

Wondery signed an advertising and distribution agreement with New Heights in August 2024, covering audio and video episodes. The arrangement kept the podcast available across services while offering early, ad-free listening through Wondery+.

“We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons,” Jason and Travis said at the time.

Taylor Swift's interview later brought an audience of a different scale. Amazon reported 1.3 million concurrent viewers on YouTube, recognised by Guinness World Records as a podcast record for the platform.

That episode is among those available on Prime Video in the United States. Viewers can find the brothers' NFL conversations there alongside the guest appearance that drew far more than the usual football crowd. For the awards race, though, the entry deadline comes first.