The wife of Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee, is experiencing some changes emotionally at home while the Jacksonville Jaguars player keeps impressing at his workplace. Recently, Lenee revealed that she is getting ready to begin the process of weaning their child after almost 14 months of breast-feeding. According to her, it will not be easy to bid farewell to the activity. On the other hand, Travis made strong showing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. It turned out to be an eventful period for the family both at home and on the pitch.

Leanna Lenee Opens Up About A Difficult Change With Her Baby

Lenee spoke about the next stage of her experience as a motherwhile preparing before the Jacksonville Jaguars played against the Cincinnati Bengals. She is still feeding her baby on demand, and hence the idea of stopping is hard for her.

She also explained how mothers can be pressured by other mothers regarding their choices such as breastfeeding.

“I know I will cry. I cry thinking about it for too long,” Lenee said in a TikTok comment.

Her baby has now reached toddler stage and can walk around. Also, Lenee talked about how becoming a mother has transformed her life as well as that of Hunter. The duo had their first baby in August 2025, a couple of months after getting married in May 2025.

Leanna in Cincinnati for Travis Hunter's game with their son https://t.co/5O5NjwqhTK — ًWave Checkers (@wavecheckers) October 4, 2026

Weaning for Lenee is not just a transition in the method of feeding the baby, it is a process where she has to say goodbye to some special moments in her baby's life.

Travis Hunter Shines As Jacksonville Jaguars Celebrates Another Win

As Lenee was grappling with those feelings off the field, Hunter made an impact for Jacksonville on their win against Cincinnati.

The versatile player took 76 defensive snaps and faced six targets. He conceded three receptions for 21 yards and defended two passes.

Hunter also seemed to have made a huge play when he picked off Joe Burrow. However, because of the penalty that occurred away from the play, the turnover was taken back.

Nevertheless, his coverage was still lauded by Ryan Clark, who himself is a former Super Bowl champion, writing, “Travis Hunter is an All Pro corner talent.”

The win raised the team's record to 3-1 and will next face the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

For Hunter and Lenee, football continues to be very important to their lives. But apart from the sport, Lenee has something in her mind that is equally significant. And the time to move past that role as a mother will definitely leave her with many tears.