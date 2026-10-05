Tony Romo is taking a break from broadcasting after ending his nine-year run with CBS Sports. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and longtime NFL analyst has said he wants to focus on his health and family before deciding what comes next. The move follows his July arrest in Wisconsin for operating while intoxicated (OWI) and his later no-contest plea. CBS and Romo announced on October 2 that they had “mutually agreed to part ways.” J.J. Watt, who stepped into Romo's spot at the start of the 2026 season, will continue alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. Romo had been under contract on a 10-year, $180 million deal signed in 2020.

Tony Romo sees CBS exit as a ‘wakeup call'

A source close to Tony Romo and CBS Sports told the Daily Mail that the former NFL star has accepted the situation and is treating it as a chance to get his health back on track.

“Tony has accepted it, though not the ideal scenario; he sees it as a wakeup call and a reason to get better. It is what needs to be done. To get healthy is now his mission.

“He believes he will eventually get a second chance if he wants it, but he could also ride off into the sunset because he has enough money to not have to do anything ever again.

“He's going to miss it, because he misses playing and commentating was his outlet, so now he just has to figure out what is next after he gets himself physically better.”

Romo's broadcasting career began in 2017, soon after he retired from the Cowboys. He quickly became one of the most recognizable NFL analysts on television.

His departure came after CBS placed him on leave following his July 23 arrest in Milwaukee. On September 1, Romo pleaded no contest to the OWI charge. He later explained that several back surgeries had left him with “constant, debilitating pain.” He said his dependence on pain medication eventually led to an “over-reliance on alcohol.”

Tony Romo says he will focus on health before next opportunity

Romo has not announced another broadcasting job. Instead, he plans to step away for now and decide his next move later.

Speaking through a spokesperson, Romo told the Daily Mail:

“I'm proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years. I approached my role as a game analyst the way I've approached everything in my life – with a desire to win and be the best that I can be.

“I'm going to use this time to take a break, something I've never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity.

“I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”

CBS has now confirmed that J.J. Watt will stay in the lead booth for the rest of the 2026 season.