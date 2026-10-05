Tom Brady has been around in the world of football for over two decades and has created an illustrious football career that few players could boast about. With seven wins in the Super Bowls, he has become one of the most celebrated footballers in NFL history. However, the footballer hasn't retired to lead an ordinary life. In fact, Tom Brady is taking a whole new direction through fashion, luxury watches, and brand events. With his first Gucci runway walk in New York, Brady is giving fans a whole new dimension of himself outside football.

Tom Brady Is Building His Fashion Image Through Gucci And Modeling

Brady's change of fashion became apparent when the former quarterback walked the Gucci Cruise 2027 runway in Times Square in May. Brady came to the show in all leather wear, offering his fans an entirely new view of the football player whom they had known for years.

Brady's participation in the fashion show even paved the way for modeling in the future, as he revealed to GQ that he would “never say never to doing anything” when asked about future modeling possibilities.

He also explained why he took part in the Gucci show.

“I always say the only place for growth is outside your comfort zone,” Brady said.

The author of Tom Brady's biography, Lars Anderson, “would not be shocked” if Brady attempted an NFL comeback. If the Giants don't get the production they need from Jameis Winston or newly acquired J.J. McCarthy, Brady would be an intriguing name to keep tabs on #giants #tombrady #nfl — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 1, 2026

The move also made a lot of sense in light of the fact that this star has been building up quite a reputation for years now. It is clear that Gucci offered him another great platform and proved that Brady's name has the potential to function outside the NFL.

Tom Brady's $300,000 Rolex Tells How His Luxurious Style Has Evolved

One more detail became known, thanks to Brady's decision to reveal his very rare Rolex watch prior to the Rams-Eagles game. The watch was Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Orange Sapphire,” featuring a black dial with orange sapphire hour markers and orange sapphire bezel.

According to retailers, watches of similar type have cost between $290,000 and $325,000, thus being a luxury item.

The timing of the decision also contributed to the image of the star, who unveiled the watch photo while getting ready for Fox Sports broadcasting before the Los Angeles victory over Philadelphia with 24-20 score.

Brady will always be remembered for his football career. However, Brady's participation in the Gucci fashion show and his expensive wrist watches suggest that he has taken a new direction outside of football.

The former quarterback is not simply stepping away from the NFL spotlight. Instead, he is finding new means to keep himself in the limelight, just under a new guise, fashion and luxury.