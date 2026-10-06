Even before Tom Brady had become one of the NFL's biggest superstars, his personal life received an unusual amount of media attention. While Brady was at the University of Michigan, certain members of his team reportedly began speculating about his sexual orientation after seeing how infrequently he dated and how he always seemed to be concentrating on football during his free time. These allegations can be found in Lars Anderson's 2026 biography called Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness.

Tom Brady's sexuality became a topic of speculation at Michigan

From Anderson's book, Brady did not meet the requirements that some of his college friends had in mind when it came to dating. Most of his Friday nights would be spent with football, and he hardly ever dated girls. This made some of the Michigan football players wonder if he was gay.

Anderson writes: “For a brief period, a few of Brady's teammates wondered about his sexuality,”

It is alleged that the rumors ended following an incident whereby a student working in the athletic department at Michigan heard noises from Brady's room and later relayed this to some of the players.

Anderson describes the scene in detail: “Hearing muffled noises inside Brady's room, he stopped and put his ear close to the door. There was no mistaking: Those were the breathless gasps of uninhibited desire emanating from a female voice. The sheets were shaking.”

The student subsequently told Michigan players, “Tom Brady is definitely into girls.”

Tom Brady's high-profile romances followed his NFL rise

Tom Brady's romantic affairs took a much bigger public turn when he joined the NFL. After the New England Patriots selected Brady for the team in 2000, he started dating many popular women.

According to some reports, Brady had a short affair with actress Tara Reid in 2002. She later admitted that there were kisses, and described Brady as very attractive. Reid also told NBC Sports Boston in 2022 that “I dated Tom Brady,”

Tom Brady started seeing Bridget Moynahan, actress in 2004. The couple had a relationship which lasted for almost three years before splitting up in December 2006. Moynahan later found out that she was expecting, and gave birth to their son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan in August 2007.

Soon after, Brady got into another important relationship. He got married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen on a blind date in December 2006, and they tied the knot in February 2009. They got two children; Benjamin in 2009 and Vivian in 2012, and separated in October 2022.

Since then, he has been romantically involved with supermodel Irina Shayk and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alix Earle. Although Brady's personal life has continued to generate a lot of attention from the media, Anderson's book provides insight into how speculation around Brady's personal life started way before his NFL career.