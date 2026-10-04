Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams game had a lot of stuff happening even before the final whistle blow. The heavy rain affected how the two teams played because passing became more difficult with each throw. The impact of the weather on how the quarterbacks were playing the game caught the eye of Tom Brady from the FOX Sports booth, where he described why it was affecting the players. But Brady too had some issue while broadcasting the game. Brady suddenly found himself unable to hear anything from the communication headset.

Tom Brady Explains How Rain Changed The Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Los Angeles Rams Game

In the Eagles and Rams game, it started raining, making it a significant factor in the game. The two quarterbacks had to throw with a slippery football, while their receivers had to catch throws with slippery gloves.

Brady described how quickly it affected a quarterback's throwing mechanics.

“You're going to get a lot of beads on the leather. It's obviously important to get a good grip, but you just can't transition your arm quite as quickly, because if there's any backwards momentum with the football and the ball's wet, it could splash out the back of your palm,” Brady said on the broadcast.

The problem was evident from the statistics.

Stafford made 32 out of 51 passes for 317 yards, while also throwing two interceptions. Jalen Hurts had an even worse night through the passes. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback managed to throw only 12 of 27 passes for 93 yards.

Brady also elaborated on how the rain could cause problems for receivers.

“And then after you throw it, you expect the receiver that he's gotta catch it, but it's a lot different for him too,” Brady continued. “There's beads on the ball, there's beads on his gloves, just the overall efficiency of the pass throwing goes way down. That's why it plays a defensive advantage, and you got to be able to run the football.”

This would prove to be significant later in the game when the Los Angeles Rams gained success running the ball.

Rams go 98 yards on the Eagles defense after the birds were stopped on fourth down. It is 20 to 17. https://t.co/SeRQIniUpc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 4, 2026

Kyren Williams carried the ball for 80 yards on 16 attempts and he also got two touchdowns, that included the crucial score which led the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tom Brady Also Has His FOX Sports Problem While In The Game

Tom Brady was getting ready to break down the weather at this time, while dealing with another problem at the same time.

Brady actually fell silent in the middle of the broadcast since he could not hear anything coming through his headset.

rady revealed that the big board covered with notes and research accidentally ended up on top of the talkback button he uses with the production crew at FOX Sports.

This small oversight interrupted communication and Brady found himself asking why no one can reach him.

Rather than cover up his mistake, Brady embraced it and made a joke out of the situation. This gave Kevin Burkhardt and the viewers a break from the tension in the game.

Thus, for Brady, the Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams game presented two distinct moments. The first moment Brady explained how the rain affected the players and the second moment he became a part of the broadcast story.