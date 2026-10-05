The Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0, but their latest win brought a problem. Tyquan Thornton suffered a serious ankle injury, while Rashee Rice left with a hamstring issue. Both injuries have left Kansas City with fewer choices at wide receiver. Then Tyreek Hill's name came back into the picture. The former Chiefs star is still recovering from a major knee injury, but reports say Kansas City is interested in exploring a possible reunion. That possibility quickly caught the attention of NFL fans, who had plenty to say after the team's latest injury setback.

NFL Fans Say A Tyreek Hill Reunion Now Feels Almost Certain

Fans' response to the potential reunion was really quick.

A fan commented, "This feels pretty inevitable."

Another stated, "It's the medical status that comes into question, but it all makes sense."

A third made a joke, commenting that "Tyreek Hill will get back to Kansas City before his team does."

There are some fans who feel the Chiefs need to make multiple moves. One such fan commented, "I think the Chiefs need to sign Tyreek Hill and trade for another receiver. Marvin Harrison Jr. seems to be the only viable trade target."

A third fan made a direct connection between Hill and Thornton's injury. They commented, "Well then when the Chiefs put Tyquan Thornton on IR, they will sign Tyreek Hill. Got it."

The most passionate response, came from a fourth fan: "The biggest kept secret in the NFL, but we absolutely need him now that we don't have Thornton and Rashee."

Kelce has also made his feelings clear.

Tyreek Hill's post on X after the Chiefs moved to 4-0 with a win over the Raiders https://t.co/W7TWsKRqOK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2026

"That's out of my hands, but I know I'd love to have ‘The Cheetah' back in this building," Kelce said.

Tyreek Hill Could Return To Kansas City After Two Receiver Injuries

defeated the Las Vegas Raiders by 30-27 on Sunday, but the victory came with a cost.

Prior to his injury, Thornton was having a breakout game. He accumulated 111 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns. Thornton could then be seen exiting the stadium on crutches after the game.

Rashee Rice also had to leave the game early during the first quarter due to a right hamstring injury.

That has made the receiver position a big concern for Kansas City.

Hill certainly seems like a good pick for this situation because of his history with the Chiefs. Hill used to play for the Chiefs from 2016 to 2021 where he won the Super Bowl championship with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

However, Hill's health condition remains the biggest question mark.

He has been dealing with a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments since September 2025. Hill hasn't played since. In July, he revealed that he was still trying to regain strength in his injured leg.

Hill wants to return to playing in November. If he is able to return healthy, the Chiefs will have to make a difficult decision.