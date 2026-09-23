Terry Bradshaw has spent his life making football fans smile, but his story away from the field has had harder days. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has spoken openly about clinical depression and the years he spent trying to understand it. In a recent conversation with Bill Maher, Bradshaw explained how therapy changed the way he looked at his struggles. He also connected that work to his personal life, including lessons he learned from three failed marriages. Today, his marriage to Tammy Bradshaw is one part of the life he says he finally understood better.

Terry Bradshaw Says Therapy Helped Him See Depression Differently

Bradshaw said he spent three years in therapy. For him, the biggest change was not simply feeling better. It was learning that depression was not proof that he had done something wrong.

“I went to a therapist for three years, and that was really the key for me was the understanding,” Bradshaw said.

That point helps explain why he still talks about his mental health years after his diagnosis. Bradshaw has said he was diagnosed with clinical depression in 1999. He has also spoken about using medication as part of managing his condition.

His latest comments show that he does not see the issue as something that ended after treatment. It is something he continues to manage. He put that idea in simple words while speaking with Maher.

Terry Bradshaw was aghast after Gronk called Arizona's Trey McBride the best tight end in the NFL... only to come back with, "What about McBride?"



Bradshaw insisted it was all a "setup" ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/MZsr8UN2VW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2026

“I fight hard, I'm a happy guy, so I fight hard to stay happy,” the Hall of Famer said.

Terry Bradshaw Says The Same Work Changed His Marriage Too

The lessons from therapy also reached into Bradshaw's personal life. In a July conversation with Craig Melvin, he said therapy helped him look back at his first three marriages and understand his own choices.

Bradshaw said he eventually saw that his first marriages had a common link: himself. That realization pushed him to work on his own behavior before building another serious relationship.

That mattered when Tammy Bradshaw entered his life. The two dated for years before marrying in 2014. Bradshaw said he was more careful this time and did not want emotions to rush his decisions.

He now speaks about Tammy with clear pride. He has described their marriage as a partnership and said he would rather spend time with her than with his friends.

The change also fits with what Bradshaw has said about his public image. On television, he often chooses humor because he knows viewers may already have enough stress in their lives. Behind that smile, however, he has dealt with depression, divorce and difficult personal questions.

Bradshaw's football career gave him fame, but his later years have added another part to his story. His experience shows how therapy helped him look at both his mental health and his relationships in a different way. For Bradshaw, that work did not belong only to the past. It became part of how he lives today.